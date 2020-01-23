The Lake Placid Art League held the Annual “Members Show” on January 19th. The event showcased the art of the club’s members in a variety of different styles and mediums. It was held at the Lake Placid Art League located at the Snyder Center for the Arts at 127 Dal Hall Boulevard.
In 2019 the Lake Placid Art League dedicated their building to Bill and Marlene Snyder. Bill and Marlene have been very active in the club over the years. Bill had a wood carving on display at this show. The Snyder’s have always been a dedicated driving force of the league and very supportive of their activities.
“This is our first show of the season,” said Fran Rolston, Board Member of the Lake Placid Art League. “We have a variety of works from 26 artists in acrylic, oil, fiber art, wood, photography, scratch board, china painting and water color.”
Joan Dunn works with scratch board and china painting. “Porcelain tile work is very tedious, especially when creating designs with gold powder. Scratch board is a process where you start with a piece of special black cardboard that has been inked. Using different pen nibs, you make various cuts and scrape the black off.”
Dunn also says she is very proud to have a china plate on permanent display in the World Organization of China Painters Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Carole Health, who taught here as well as in Michigan, brought her wood carving titled, ‘Buddy Elf’. “When my oldest daughter started to talk, whenever she made a mess she said someone else did it. When she said it, it sounded like, ‘buddy elf did it’. All the kids would then blame buddy elf. He became our 6th child.”
Sandy Spice had several unique selections of her fiber art on display. “In fiber art you manipulate the fabric and textiles to create something interesting you can display on your wall. This piece (one with brightly colored flowers) is cotton that has been painted and sewn into place.”
Bill Snyder’s bright green and yellow carved dragon was an interesting creation. “Lake Placid has their Green Dragons, so I made one. I generally use bass wood for carving. It took me about three months to create this one.”
Fran Rolston showed off her delightful ‘Puppy Portraits’. “I attended Barktoberfest last fall and just took some really cute random photos from which I created my puppies.”
Bobbi Brown and her art instructor, Eileen Tietz, proudly showed Brown’s painting. “This is a painting of my grandson. He is a rancher in Immokalee. In the background are all his cows.”
Bill Health created his version of ‘St. Mary’s Chapel’ in bass wood. “I never saw one like this before, so I just did it. It’s made to look like a 3-D.”
Visitors had the opportunity to meet and speak with most of the artists. Refreshments were available to enjoy while browsing.
For more information on the Lake Placid Art League, please visit their website at: http://www.lakeplacidartleague.org/