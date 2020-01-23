LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Co-op on Interlake Boulevard in Lake Placid is a buyers dream come true. You won’t find it a store stocked with items labeled “Made in China or Indonesia.” Instead you’ll find artfully made gifts right here in Highlands County, created by many of the fine artists that make their homes here or winter here.
The co-op shelves and wall displays are constantly changing as new creations are added weekly. You’ll find oil and water color paintings, porcelain dishes, framed photographs of gators, sunsets, birds and more. There are earrings, ceramics, dolls, flower arrangements, painted gourds, aprons, glasses, cards, pottery, quilts and jewelry.
There is even a backroom where budding artists visit daily to learn how to perfect their talents. They are trained with workshops offered by some of the well seasoned artists in the area. A special children’s workshop is held in the summer.
Last Sunday afternoon was a grand day for the co-op as they opened their doors for a special event. The invite announcing this year’s Celtic Theme Tea Party afternoon with gourmet sandwiches, fruit breads,‘decadent desserts’ ending with a crazy auction worked it’s magic as 90 art lovers flocked to the co-op, paying $25 to attend. The funds are used for the upkeep of the facility.
Chairwoman Dotti Bade has been leading the Tea Party event for the past six years. “Each year we offer a fun theme. We have done, a 50’s, Mardi Gras, Mad Hatter, Roaring 20’s and this year a Celtic theme.”
Area restaurants donated gift cards and many of the 60 members have donated some of their art pieces for the Crazy Auction. Prizes were awarded in a hat and theme outfit contest.
Jenni Novak served as Mistress of Ceremonies calling out winning numbers for the artistic prizes.
Each place setting had a ceramic gift for the attendees which included a card with a Celtic proverb. The ceramics were hand made by Joni Warner Co-op President One proverb read, “Though wisdom is good in the beginning, it is better at the end.” Another read, “May the hinges of your friendship never grow rusty.” Yet another, “May the saddest day of your future be no worse than the happiest day of your past.”
The guests took their seats and were served their choice of tea, sandwiches like Vegan Roasted Pepper-Caper Delight, Lemon-Dill Shrimp Salad and Turkey with Orange-Cranberry Glaze. Decadent desserts included, mini cakes, cream cheese cakes with cherries, cream puffs, petit fours and tiramisu. All were enjoyed while Gail Sansoussi set the mood playing background melodies on the organ.
Guests took home their winning gifts and one of the ladies attending took home one half of the proceeds from a 50/50 raffle with memories of a classy afternoon tea.
For more information about co-op store shopping hours at 132 East Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, upcoming events, classes and how to have your art displayed and sold there, visit CaladiumArts.org. And don’t miss all the art competition at the upcoming Lake Placid Country Fair February 1 & 2. The art creations will be displayed at the Lake Placid Middle School.