LAKE PLACID — The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade wrapped-up the holiday parade season Saturday night with a flurry of lights, floats music and costumes. The patriotic them this year was “Celebrate America.”
The parade route moved from Dal Hall Boulevard south on Main Avenue and east onto Interlake Boulevard.
The Lake Placid High School JROTC led the parade by stepping off on Dal Hall Boulevard and presenting the colors and singing Christmas-related cadences. They ushered in the Grand Marshals, Vann Peeples and Dale McQuillen, who rode in on a little red Corvette.
The Lake Placid High School marching band kept everyone in step with a its drumline and Christmas carols while the color guard performed in time.
Mayor John Holbrook and his wife Marge waved to the crowds and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Beauty queens rode in cars. Decked out boats, floats and even swamp buggies were decorated and strung with twinkling lights.
Churches had floats with Nativities and other religious scenes and drove slowly by. Walkers dressed as Santa’s helpers passed out candies to the crowd and Bible tracks.
Dance troupes showed off their talents as they twirled through the streets. A demonstration of martial arts with fighting sticks was performed by the youth from a local martial arts studio.
Law enforcement and first responders rolled by with lights and sirens on. Families of the firefighters rode on the trucks and the kids wished everyone a happy holiday over the loudspeakers.
The long parade was more had many new floats this year, with several new businesses from the area participating.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Steve and Gini Shevick, made spirits bright while they tutted through the streets in a decorated buggy and waving at residents. Bringing up the rear of the parade, for obvious reasons, were riders on horseback dressed in western wear.