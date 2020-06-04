LAKE PLACID — Like seniors nationwide, the Lake Placid High School Class of 2020 had their senior year cut short. If you’re a glass-half-full person, you could say they had their spring break extended indefinitely. However, the school’s administration, teachers and town residents improvised when events such as proms and Project Graduation were canceled.
The Project Graduation committee decided they had to do something for the seniors after their plans were canceled because of COVID-19. They decided to give every senior a Dragon Green yard sign that said “Congratulations 2020 Graduate.” Patty Lorenzo and Sheri Griffin took the reigns with the yard signs. Each student received $25 cash as well. It took about a week and a half to deliver all the signs. The list of seniors was split by subdivisions that would be visited on a certain day.
Students were greeted outside their homes by parents and teachers who cheered the seniors on. The small caravan of five or so cars were decorated with encouraging words for the students.
The students smiled and told their teachers how much they missed them — music to any educator’s ears. Some students were shy but they all seemed to appreciate the support of Project Graduation members.
“We noticed other counties were doing this,” Lorenzo said. “We had the money, we figured ‘why not?’ Project Graduation held fundraisers all year long. The kids were supposed to go to Boomer’s after graduation. All the kids that attended Project Graduation would have gotten $25 gift certificates. We wanted all our kids to have something. These kids are going through things we never would have thought of in a million years. We need to love and support them.”
Bailey Browning is a LPHS senior and Dell Scholar who shared her thoughts on the yard signs and the parents and teacher efforts. “It was such a sweet gesture from the parents and it forms a silver lining around such unfortunate circumstances,” she said.
Kaitlyn Varady has kept a positive outlook on the last hurrah of the last weeks of school.
“I think that it’s awesome that parents are coming together to help make our senior year better since it didn’t go the way we planned,” she said. “We appreciate all the love they have shown us.”
Sam Troutman is thankful for the support of the entire community during uncertain times. “This has been disappointing to not have had many of the senior activities but, it has made us resilient,” Troutman said. “All of us seniors are grateful for all the love the teachers, parents and community have shown for us like the yard signs and adopt-a-senior.”
A senior parade was put together within days. Friday night, May 22, the seniors drove through town in vehicles decorated with balloons, streamers and green and white paint. Neighbors, families and supportive residents cheered and waved as the seniors were announced by name as their vehicles passed by DJ stations.
The route was familiar to the seniors as it has been their homecoming parade route for the past four years with the slight detour for Green Dragon Drive. The loud and colorful (Dragon Green) procession took Interlake Boulevard to the ball park behind Brantley Realty. From there the kids parked and helped themselves to an all-American dinner of hamburgers and hot dogs provided by Bill Brantley and Donald Clarke, owner of Clarke Pest Control.
“We cooked for the kids just to let them know we were thinking abut them,” Brantley said. “We knew they had a very challenging end to their high school careers.”
The Lake Placid senior class will observe its formal graduation on July 25.