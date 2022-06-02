LAKE PLACID — After years of transitioning to online classes and back to the classroom during COVID-19, the 182 members of the Lake Placid High School Class of 2022 walked proudly into Roger Scarborough Stadium to receive their diplomas Saturday night.
Parents, who watched their children grow in to young adults in these high school years, pointed with pride and shouted names as their child took their seats on a special platform in the center of the field.
It was a night of celebration as well as consideration of the challenges this generation of students faced in the sophomore and junior years.
Senior Kyleigh Bare gave the class invocation, thanking God “for our teaches and staff that stood by our side even at our worst moments. For our families who have cheered us on to the very finish line, on this day we thank you.”
Principal Kevin Tunning welcomed the graduates, teachers and family members under a clear night sky that emerged after a day of thundershowers. He noted with sadness the passing of former Lake Placid High School Principal Ruth Heckman that very morning.
“For those who knew Dr. Heckman, education was her life,” Tunning told the crowd. “Personally, I’m grateful to her because she took a chance on a young rookie teacher, 21 years ago.”
Tunning requested a moment of silence for Heckman, as well as the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting. He then praised the seniors for overcoming challenges.
“They are the class that truly experienced COVID,” Tunning said. “Throughout the last three years they have persevered through all that and are here tonight, and I’m so very proud of them.”
Indeed, it is a class that has accomplished much, with six graduating summa cum laude, earning a 4.4000 and above grade point average; four graduating magna cum laude, with GPAs of 4.25 to 4.399, and two graduating cum laude, with a 4.0001 to 4.2499 GPA.
His daughter, Senior Class President Emily Tunning, spoke of the future hopes of the class.
She spoke of “the friendships in the class we’ve made, who for us have turned into family.” She also said, “Although we come from different backgrounds and different ways of life and different perspectives, we always found ways to connect to others.”
The other class officers are: Vice President Ruth Brito; Secretary Kaylee Brouwer and Treasurer Yaritza Gloria.
Then came the presentation of achievement awards by Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore and school board members Bill Brantley and Jill Compton Twist.
The graduating seniors who won awards were:
- The Col. F.N.K. Bailey Award for the most considerate graduates: Hanadi Farah Haifa and Chen David Adinarain.
- The Dr. Fitzgerald Leadership Reward: Kayleigh Lachelle.
- Gwen Sanders-Hill Award for students who graduate simultaneously from Lake Placid High School and an associates of arts degree from South Florida State College: Emily Tunning.
Student leaders Meredith Shin and Mia Melendez also addressed the audience of fellow students, teachers and family members.
Then came the presentation of diplomas and one by one, as each name was called, the graduates crossed the stage and received their hard-earned diplomas. Principal Tunning, Assistant Principal Dr. Misty Matthews, Assistant Principal Kristine Reifsnyder and Hillary Hathaway helped hand out the diplomas to the graduates.
Amanda Clark, mother of graduate Allan Grey San Pedro, was exceptionally proud as she watched from the stands with other parents and families.
“It’s amazing after a few generations, he’s the first to graduate high school,” Clark said. “After he graduates, he wants to do something to do with airplanes. He’ll do well.” His grandmother, Kristen Boyette, also watched Allen receive his diploma.
“He’s always been a special young man,” she said.
Grace Samuels and her husband, Lake Placid High School’s junior varsity football team coach Resharrd Samuels, were in the stands to see daughter Arianna Janel Samuels receive her diploma. Another 17 or so family members were there to cheer her on, including siblings and a lot of other relatives.
“She is my oldest daughter, my first daughter to graduate,” she said. “This is a wonderful day for all of us, her dad, her cousins, her uncles, grandma, grandpa, little nephews, everyone. We are all very proud of Arianna.”
Then, with Reifsnyder directing them, the students tossed their tassels to the other side of their caps. It was a moment the graduates, and their families, had overcome challenges to see.
Alan Jay Wildstein was on hand to award his 94th car to a graduating senior since he began the practice 25 years ago. Students with A’s can put their names in the drum. The more A’s, the more chances one has to win.
“It’s something that will help a youngster who can’t afford a car to have transportation,” Wildstein said.
Casen Luke Simmons reflected on the most challenging part of achieving his goal of graduating.
“The toughest part was during quarantine and then coming back,” he said after he exited the stage with his diploma in hand. “It was hard transitioning from online to back to in-person classes, but we got through it.”