LAKE PLACID — The 54th annual Lake Placid Country Fair began bleak last Saturday as the rain fell and visitors walked with open umbrellas as Mayor John Holbrook welcomed the hearty few who showed up for the rainy 9 a.m. opening in DeVane Park.
Pastor Ray Cameron of The First Presbyterian Church was positive in his prayer as he said, “Whatever the weather, You are the sunshine of our souls.” Another positive soul was Carol Magrum who walked around the booths with her opened umbrella. “I was going to come later, but figured I’d find a good parking spot if I came while it rained.”
Fair chairwoman Vann Peeples introduced the Lake Placid High School Army Junior ROTC. They presented colors with South Florida State College student Jacky Fernandez singing the National Anthem.
The vendors in the 130 booths as well as the food vendors from many local charities and service clubs had the the sides of their tent booths closed up, not to ruin their variety of offerings. Soon Pastor Cameron’s prayer worked its magic and the rain stopped, the booth covers disappeared and the crowds began to gather. It was cloudy with intermittent rain all day Saturday but it did not keep the fair goers away. Vendors reported good sales in spite of the rain.
Sunday made up though for any slowness in sales or visitors. The sun shone brightly and the fair was packed with people from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shoppers went home with spices, metal art, bird houses, jewelry, hats, pet items and stomachs full of brats, burgers, strawberry short cake, tamales, Cajun shrimp, crawdads and gumbo. The vendors took home cash to create new offerings. The service clubs sold enough food to support their special area causes.
Merida Hines-Tyler had her hat display at Maddie’s Hatbox. She is the creator, designer and weaver of hats. Crowds gathered at her booth to admire and purchase her neat hats. She said, “I travel and show my hats from Naples to Alabama and from Denver to the Upper Peninsula.”
Donald Clarke’s recipe for gumbo and other Cajun goodies found hungry hogans lined up at the Chamber booth for his spicy delights. “My friends and I make food for area fundraisers,” said Clarke.
At the other end of the food court, Patty Lorenzo, Emily Edmonton and her dad Donald sold tamales made by Sylvia Barajas affectionately known as “The Tamale Queen.” The profits will be used for the Lake Placid Project Graduation.
Judy Siegel, President of the Humane Society had a number of dogs adopted at the Fair. One 6-week-old puppy not quite ready for adoption was adored by all. “Her name is Mazikee” and she will be ready soon. The Human Society number to check her out and 150 other dogs and cats is 863-655-1522.
The pagoda in the middle of DeVane Park was the location for entertainment. The Mountain Dew Cloggers preformed their dances. Barney & Nancy Miesse sang classic country. Sunday afternoon Robbie A (guitar) and Matt Coltharp (fiddle) got the visitors dancing.
The annual Country Fair and the summer Caladium Festival draw crowds to the small town that Reader’s Digest named the “Quaintest town in America.” This weekend visitors had to agree. Lake Placid is a great place to visit and even a better place to live full time or as a snowbird.