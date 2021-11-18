LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Farmer’s Market, long considered the place to be on Saturday morning in the Town of Lake Placid between November and April is in full swing and going strong, with an assortment of local farmers, local artisans and small business setting up shop for the 5.5 hours the market is open. Shoppers will find everything from fresh foods and vegetables to plants to craft items and everything in between.
Musicians play between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The market is coming off a successful year that saw the end of the season extended to the end of May. The Farmer’s market is located at Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid.
For more information visit www.lakeplacidfarmersmarket.net/