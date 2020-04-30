LAKE PLACID — On Friday, May 8, Amerilife will be partnering with Humana to provide food distribution to those in need of a helping hand. Starting at 11 a.m., located outside of the Masonic Lodge in Lake Placid (103 N Main Ave.) members of the community will be able to pick up bags of food containing an assortment of vegetables, canned goods, snacks, drinks, and possibly even milk, cheese and meats.
Drew Hendrickson, the Amerilife agency manager of the Sebring location, mentions that there have been many local contributions by the company in the past.
“We have partnered with numerous organizations in the community over the years for donations, events, and sponsorships,” he said.
Amerilife, an insurance agency that has been serving Highlands County residents for 25 years, recently was a sponsor for VetJam and last March, organized the Sebring Strong 5K, which raised over $20,000 in additional money for the Suntrust victims families.
“Our company is able and willing to sponsor/assist different organizations, but unfortunately many are not aware that they can use us as a resource,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson grew up in Miami, but has been living in Lake Placid for the past 15 years alongside his wife and 18 month old son.
“Myself and my agents are all local, so this community is very important to us, which is why were really enjoying the opportunity to give a little back as best as we can,” said Hendrickson.
Maggie Clayton an agent for Amerilife, brought the idea to life by reaching out to Robert Chatterton, Worshipful Master at the Masonic Lodge and secured the location.
Chatterton stated, “Glad the Masonic Lodge can still help in a small way, I also would like to thank Drew for his time and generous donation to the families of Lake Placid in these unprecedented times.”
This distribution is also possible because of Pastor Ayala and Humana, another large insurance company which has given back in big ways to charities all across the country.
“They are one of the top health insurance plans and donate more to Highlands County than I’ve ever seen from any other company,” said Hendrickson.
Humana began sponsoring Pastor Ayala of Nuevo Comienzo in Lakeland after they saw the great work he was doing with food distribution and proceeded to set him up on a larger scale.
“He receives the food donation from a food bank in Lakeland, then packages the total number of bags needed at each drop off. They transport the bags via their refrigerated vans for us to distribute”.
All are welcomed and people can expect to see a tent set up that will have a table where Hendrickson’s agents will be handing out bags of food. Hendrickson explained that the amount of food per bag will be dependent on the amount of bags needed to be prepared each week. Bags are put together with care and loaded up the day of distribution by Pastor Ayala and his small team.
“They are designed for people who are truly in need of food and based on the number of bags we receive, we may be able to provide multiple bags to larger families,” Hendrickson said. “Over the past month or so, we’ve been able to distribute over two thousand bags.”
For residents concerned over safety, Hendrickson has made sure they will be taking the appropriate precautions to ensure everyone is safe. The team will be wearing masks and gloves and prefer using a large enough space for people to drive up and therefore team members can place the bags into their trunk or backseat. It is first come, first serve and Hendrickson and his team will stay until the last bag is gone.
“If we run out of bags, they’re welcome to come to another that we’re hosting or we can possibly set up at the same location the following week to accommodate those who didn’t make it in time,” he said.
Please visit the Amerilife of Polk County, LLC-Sebring Facebook page to follow upcoming food distribution information and updates.