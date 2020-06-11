LAKE PLACID — With the coronavirus commotion, a lot of things got out of sync, including the seasons. But now that things are back on track, the spring winners of the Lake Placid Hardware Shopping Giveaway have been announced. The promotion was sponsored by the Do it Best Corporation. It involved customers entering their names for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree. In fact, there were actually two awards given out on June 8 at the store.
The first recipient was Alex Garcia of Lake Placid. He will be entitled to roam the store and pick out items he can use for his spring, almost summer, projects. Due to his busy schedule, he was not able to be on hand to receive his monster sized check from store manager, Robert Tillis.
Meanwhile, the other winner might need to change his name to “Mr. Lucky.” That’s because Ellis Howard’s name was also pulled from the entries over a year ago in another drawing. Howard said this time he filled out an entry form about 10 times since the promo began in mid-February. But, he says he works in the area and finds himself in the store about five times a week.
Howard left Lake Placid a while back to live in Washington DC. And, returned about five years ago. The last time he won, he got a lot of things for several do-it-yourself jobs. This time he is going to concentrate on paint. He is trying to spruce up his dad’s house after his dad passed away recently. So, winning this shopping spree will go a long way in keeping up the family home.
Robert Tillis said he is always happy to present the winners with their checks. He has been at this same store for 30 years, and stayed on when it became a Do It Best store over 15 years ago. His son, Nick, is now the assistant manager.
Do It Best Corporation is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana and has locations across the United States and in 50 other countries, with almost $4 billion in annual sales. Their stores offer hardware, lumber and building materials to professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike.
Lake Placid Hardware is located at 190 Plaza Ave., in Lake Placid (behind Dunkin Donuts).
The phone number is 863-465-1999. They are open seven days a week. Because of the virus, call to check on their hours.