LAKE PLACID — The spring season just got a little more exciting for Lake Placid Hardware and two of its customers, Brenda Demastus and Richard Ficco.
On June 15, Demastus and Ficco were notified that their entries in the store’s semi-annual shopping giveaway were randomly selected. For the past few months, customers entered their names for a chance to win $500.00 in merchandise.
Lake Placid Hardware is one of the thousands of member-owned Do it Best affiliates. The corporate offices are located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Its cooperative stores carry hardware, lumber, building materials, and home improvement products. Do it Best has annual sales of over $5 billion with stores across the United States and in more than 50 other countries.
So twice a year Do it Best sponsors a shopping spree that rewards two of Lake Placid Hardware’s customers with $500.00 each. Demastus and Ficco are now able to go around the store until the end of July to gather merchandise.
Demastus comes into Lake Placid Hardware at least twice a week. She says, “It’s kinda like home!” She gets a lot of garden stuff, like soil, grass seed and hoses. Plus, she just painted her house with a five-gallon bucket of paint. If she doesn’t have certain tools, screws or nails, she stops in too.
With her winnings, Demastus plans to select roof-coating, more paint, some lumber, garden products, and even some plumbing and lighting items. She has lived in Lake Placid for the past five years and is originally from Akron, Ohio where she managed retail stores.
Meanwhile, Ficco says he only had one entry blank in the box, but he shops at the store all the time. It’s convenient for him to run in and get supplies. He’s always doing construction projects and fixing things. He praises Lake Placid Hardware for its good service. It’s easy for him to come in, get what he needs, and get back to work.
Ficco has been in Lake Placid his whole life, and graduated from Lake Placid High in 2001. His son, Garet, 12, came along to the store to help him decide how to spend their $500.
As part of the celebration, store manager Robert Tillis presented the two winners with giant fake checks for a photo shoot. Tillis says the store has been a Do it Best location for over 17 years. He brags, “I love my customers!” His son, Nick, is the assistant manager.
Lake Placid Hardware is at 100 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid (behind Dunkin Donut). Store hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, an hour longer on Friday and Saturday, then 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The phone number is 863-465-1999.