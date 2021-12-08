LAKE PLACID — The last but not least parade to wrap up the holiday parade season will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday. This year’s imaginative theme is “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which should be fun.
According to Jennifer Bush, executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber off Commerce, there were 75 entrants to the parade on Monday. Last year’s parade was festive but much smaller due to COVID-19. This year seems to be closer to “normal.”
If tradition is adhered to, the parade will be led by Lake Placid High School’s JROTC presenting the colors. The floats, boats, swamp buggies and ATVs will step off at Dal Hall Boulevard, turn south on Main Avenue and swing west on Interlake Boulevard until they reach MidFlorida Credit Union on the corner of U.S. 27.
Bring lawnchairs and blankets or hop on your tailgate to watch the lights and sights as elves and clowns and first responders wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Seating is alongside the streets on both sides and people camp out on the medians of Main Avenue as well.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Steve and Gini Shevick, will be arriving on an extra special, surprise vehicle this year. It’s fitting that their entrance be grand as they are returning to their usual characters after a bout with COVID-19 that sent both of them to the hospital last year. After a long recovery, they are anxious to slip back into their alternate personas.
Before the parade, the Clauses will be at the Journal Plaza taking pictures with youngsters and their parents. Stop by and meet them. The jolly couple will also be seen riding atop a big red firetruck at the finale of the parade.