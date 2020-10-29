China painting is a hobby Polly Moody loves. The process was developed by painting on hard-paste porcelain. It was developed in the 7th century.
Polly Moody took up the art in 1993. She belongs to a group of area women who are keeping the art alive today.
Last Friday, Oct. 23, Polly celebrated her 100th birthday. That makes her a very young woman compared to the 1,300-year-old art she enjoys.
Her fellow China painters, as well as residents of Tomoka Heights celebrated her youth starting with a birthday parade throughout the heights in a decorated “limo” golf cart. Polly has lived there the past 27 years.
Polly was born Oct. 23, 1920, the era of the Ziegfeld Follies, the Fox Trot, the Charleston and the dance marathons. Polly’s friends created a 20’s theme party taking her back to that era. Over 30 friends gathered in the pavilion on the lake shore in Tomoka Heights dressed in flapper outfits reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties.
Mark and Jesse Leidecker, snowbirds from Pennsylvania, made an early trip back to organize a special day for Polly. “We told her, when she hit 100 we were going to host a grand birthday party to honor her,” said Mark. They did. And the most special part for Polly was a surprise visit from her grandchildren and great grandchildren who drove up from Miami and flew in from Texas.
Guest tables were decorated with 20’s era fans, golden plates and utensils. Music of the Roaring 20’s played in the background. Residents and fellow china painters made an array of dishes from sausage roll ups, ham sandwiches, rice and pumpkin pudding to chocolate dipped pretzels made by Michael Queck.
Artist and baker Dreana Compton made three chocolate cakes filled without luscious nuts and covered with a delectable white frosting. A special birthday cake that Philomena Blaney worked hard to place 100 candles was presented to Polly. According to tradition, Polly had the task of blowing out all the candles to make her wishes come true. Sure enough. She huffed, she puffed and she blew them all out.
After the guests indulged in the delicacies, the Leideckers asked all to raise their punch glasses for a toast to Polly.
Jesse Leidecker led a trivial contest that revealed many great events in Polly’s life.
The guests learned that her boyfriend, who she met on a blind date, was pursued by Polly when he left for school in California. Polly was not going to let him get away so she took a five-day bus trip to California to find him. They married in 1939, had a daughter. John passed away three years ago, but they had a wonderful exciting life together. Polly and John visited over 10 countries during their marriage.
The guests also learned that Polly’s first car was a Pontiac, she hates the phrase, “Polly wants a cracker,” bed time is 11:30, she loves to paint parrots, she heard the announcement of the bombing of Pearl Harbor on the radio, was in the Army teaching troops how to march and make their beds, owned a boat in the Keys, loves to shop at Ross, had a dog named Chi Chi and a cat named Razz, was a swimmer as well as won many awards for her China painting hobby. Her favorites expression is ”Use it or lose it.”
Polly experienced a world that changed so much since 1920. When she was 25, President Truman was president and there was no VP. A gallon of milk cost 62 cents, a new car $1,250, a home $10,131 and yearly incomes averaged $2,390.
When asked her secret to reaching her 100th birthday she simply said, “Moderation is the key and always be active.”
Polly has gone through three hurricanes and still drives. Worry is not in her vocabulary. After having three homes ruined by hurricanes, Irma did not bother her at all.
She got a flashlight, some snacks, a few books and went to hide in her closet. She said she got so bored sitting there she went to bed and when she woke up Irma had passed.
Polly was born under the sign of Scorpio which says those born under that sign are tough minded, have a powerful presence, a penchant for mystery and intensity as well being loyal, honest and ambitious. Her grandkids attested to that as they celebrated grandma’s 100th last Friday with many many old and new friends.
Happy Birthday Polly! You’ve had a life well lived with many more to come.