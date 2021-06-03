LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, May 29th, the Lake Placid High School held its 2021 commencement ceremony. The graduation was located at Roger Scarborough Stadium and started at 8:30 p.m. Gates were opened at 7:30 p.m to allow family and friends to grab their seats. While waiting, people excitedly chatted about their graduates whilst holding bouquets, balloons and thoughtful signs. A few families even came in matching shirts featuring the graduate’s face. LPHS Principal Kevin Tunning said, “This is the first time that students have that delayed gratification come to fruition for 12 to 13 years of hard work, finally pays off.”
No one perhaps was more excited than the graduates themselves as they gathered in the bleachers behind the field. Showcasing smiles and hugging one another as their chapter of being a high school student was coming to a close. Staff helped students with the finishing touches of their gowns and basked in their presence one last time.
Senior Amin Mohammad Hifuh wasn’t real sad to close this chapter of his life. “Oh, not really. I am proud of every student that’s walking tonight. How they all overcame obstacles in their life and now they’re walking, we’re all walking”.
Other families were a bit scared seeing their loved one about to set off to new adventures. “I’m overwhelmed with joy, happy and scared at the same time” said Lacino Brown, mother of senior Ta’ Lazarus Kinsey.
At 8:30 p.m., graduates walked to “Pomp and Circumstance” and sat in front of their family and friends. The LPHS JROTC opened the ceremony with the presentation of colors, followed by Seth Landon Smoak leading everyone into invocation. Giving the first of several speeches was Tunning, who started as an LPHS administrator at the same time the seniors were starting their freshman year.
“So we also hold a little greater sense of pride seeing you walk across the stage tonight” he said. He went on to thank the families of the students and the Lake Placid schools faculty for having helped students reach this joyous milestone. For Tunning, graduation day is one of his favorite days due to how hard the students work to get there and to see the sense of accomplishment once they’ve made it.
Afterwards, he invited Patricia Taylor for the class president speech. She spoke about the honor it was to speak before her peers and of all the precious memories they have shared. Awards were then presented: Dr. Brenda Longshore (superintendent of schools) presented The Bailey Medal to Lauren Michael Chapman and Amin Mohammad Hifuh. Followed by the Dr. Fitzgerald Citizenship Award presented by school board member and LPHS alumnus Bill Brantley. The 2021 recipients were Brianna Nicole Pratt and Peyton Killy Ming. Then the Gwen Sanders-Hill Scholastic Achievement Award was presented by Chairperson Jan Shoop; the recipients were Madyson Bo D’Espires and Rorie Allison Bean.
Bo D’Espires also serves as class valedictorian and conveyed to her class the importance of following their dreams instead of falling to society’s idea of what they’re supposed to be. She ended her students address with, “Follow your dreams and make today a great day.”