SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrothead Club hosted a party at the Caddyshack Bar and Grill on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3-6 p.m. The event is held once a month at different locations and features tropical rock music, more specifically Jimmy Buffet.
The club is unique and open to all ages and since they personify the parrot head lifestyle, they use words like “Phun” and reference members of the club as “The Phlock.”
Heartland LakeSharks is affiliated with Parrot Heads in Paradise National Organization (a non-profit), stated on their website, “The purpose of the organization is to promote the international network of Parrot Head Club as a humanitarian group sharing information and social activities for mutual benefit.”
John Howard, president of the HLSPHC explains the club has grown tremendously, from about 42 members last year to over a 100 members this year. He thanks the influx of members due to bringing in different bands/musicians that belong to an organization in the south, TropRock Music Association (TRMA).
“I think its kind of increased our membership and with increased membership, we get increased donations, which is the whole purpose” explains Howard, “We’re ‘party with a purpose.’”
The concept of the club is to have gathered meetings once a month to enjoy good music, food and drinks, that will also act as a charitable event to make various kinds of donations. This month was a veterans food drive which the HLSPHC collected 1,017 lbs for.
Last month the club raised $2,700 for St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Amy Howard, secretary of HLSPHC said, “I think that’s the big thing, people like to party with a purpose, we’re not just drinking and listening to music, its like ‘Hey wouldn’t it be cool if we could collect for the women’s shelter or for pet adoptions…things like that are really important to us.”
And while they donated and raised attention to different organizations, they did it in style. This month Rich McGuire and Jimi C. from The Cabana Dogs, which consider themselves as modern beach music, jammed it out with great hits. Everyone seemed to be in a coastal state of mind, all wearing Hawaiian shirts and cheerfully singing along to songs.
Jean Deuth, a long-time and die-hard Parrothead, was having a great time grooving it with other members of the “Phlock.” Deuth was a “Phounding” member when the original Old South Parrot Head Club existed before transforming into the HLSPHC.
“I love it, you know, people who come out, have the resources and free time to enjoy yourself with like minded people” expressed Deauth. One of her many favorite songs from Jimmy Buffet is “Somewhere Over China.”
Fellow member Mike Reynolds, who is a retired mental health counselor and now plays in an acoustic duo called M-Squared, got involved with the club through the common love of tropical rock.
“Well, we do a fair amount of Jimmy Buffet music, also in addition to 60s and 70s rock,” he said. “And we just happen to know a bunch of people who were in it and they asked us if we wanted to join. It was kind of like, ‘Why sure!’”
Nick Cartos, a member and lover of the “laid back beach living attitude” brought his ‘Rat Rod’ (custom car with a deliberately worn-down, unfinished appearance), which was dark green and artfully decked out in Parrothead gear. Cartos quoted, “We do a lot for the community and you know, we party with a purpose. We have a good time, there’s some great music and we love a paradise lifestyle.”
The club also did a 50/50 raffle and every other month will have prize baskets, some filled with TropRock trivia or featured with adult beverages, like tequila.
The Heartland LakeSharks definitely know how to serve their community and how to have the most fun while doing it.