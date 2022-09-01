SEBRING — It’s not June, but there are still plenty of young brides-to-be in Highlands County. In partnership with Beauty Fit for a Queen, Lakeshore Mall offered these excited young ladies a wealth of information on weddings, along with a beautiful fashion show on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The mall provided all of our local upcoming brides with a chance to connect with many different vendors. There was also a fashion show that included bridal gowns, flower girl dresses and bridal party gowns.
“All funds will benefit Beauty Fit for a Queen,” said Brittany Fann. “Our volunteers will be modeling bridesmaid dresses from our Blessed Dress program.”
“The last bridal event was coordinated by Marge Stewart before the Kenilworth closed,” said Kimberly Moran. I believe she did it one year at the Candlelight restaurant. It has been a while.”
The vendors included photographers, caterers, event planners, make-up and hairdressing professionals, venue representatives, DJ’s and florists. Brides-to-be could even win some very nice raffle prizes.
Patricia Socorro, with Julis Party and Boutique, had an impressive set up with two bridal seats for the lucky couple. “I’m an event planner and decorator and do all types of parties, especially bridal. I’ve been in Sebring for 17 years.”
Aleilani Rosario Rivera, with Lani’s Rental and Special Events, does any type of event. “We do more weddings but do all events. We can do set-up and take-down, full decorating packages, pick-up and delivery and more.”
Myles Marthas was having his picture taken at the photo booth with Infinity Reflections Weddings and Events. They do photography, videos and photo booths to capture the excitement of that special event.
While attendees waited for the Bridal Show, mellow music was provided by jazz soloist Leon Presley on the saxophone.
The show was in center court of the mall with a number of young and very young ladies participating. MC Ben Rose, with GNr Entertainment, introduced the ladies as they walked the runway. Little Lillian Schmidt came on stage to receive a treat from Rose.
Some of the bridesmaid dresses were modeled by Macy (red one shoulder chiffon sweep), Kaylee (burgundy chiffon halter), Olivia (purple one shoulder silk sweep), Caitlyn (white and lavender flower girl dress) and Faith (white little flower girl dress with flowered belt and headband).
Cassandra Castille was lovely in a bridal gown. Rose had her toss her bouquet to the group of single ladies near the stage.
Castille will be a bride in 2023. She is engaged to Christian Hollingsworth who is a sheriff’s deputy. Castille currently works in a local restaurant.
“I’m excited. There is so much to do. I like this dress, but I’m still searching for the perfect one.”
Castille and Hollingsworth will be married on Feb. 11, 2023.
Kaitlynn King is another 2023 bride. She was talking to Selvin Walker with Junctions Multimedia Services about her wedding needs.
“I’m taking one day at a time. There is so much planning. I don’t want to get too overwhelmed.” Her wedding day is Feb. 18, 2023.
Maria Missimer and Natalie Champion are with Creations by Mafeza. Missimer is the wedding planner. They offer decorations and specialty items like tiaras, pillows and jewelry.
Moon 360 Photo Company offers a 360 video experience as well as standard booth photos. Antoinette Burrowes-Gary and Lamiek Gary are the owners of the company.
“The camera circles around 360 degrees. Up to four people can be in the photo. It creates a short video with some great special effects.”
The show was a great opportunity for brides-to-be to get great information so they have the tools to create an unforgettable wedding.