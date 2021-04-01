Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson held their inaugural Antique Car Show on Thursday, March 25, out in their parking area. The sky was clear; the weather warm. It was a nice day for strolling along admiring some pretty great antique cars.
The event was also open to the public who enjoyed music by DJ Jim and Jeanine Stops, playing favorites from the 1950’s and 1960’s. The residents living at the Manor also enjoyed the show and the fresh air outside.
“We served bottled water, sodas and freshly made popcorn,” said Tina Thompson, Family Advisor at Lakeshore Manor. “We love to do these special events for our residents and the community. Everyone has a good time.”
The cars at the show included a 1939 orange Pontiac Business Coupe (owned by Gary and Peggy Pixley), a 1968 red Chevrolet Nova (owned by Howard McKay), a 1964 red Ford Falcon Convertible (owned by John and Carol Weisenberger), a 1940 white Ford F100 (owner Greg Allen) and a 1966 blue Pontiac Tempest Wagon (owned by Pete and Monica Noll).
Other vehicles present during the show included a 1967 red Cutlass Supreme Convertible (owner Terry Byng), a 1963 red Ragtop Beatle Bug (owner Alan Geiger), a 1992 green ZR-1 Corvette (owner Deidrick Dierks), a 1997 white Chevy Camaro 30th Anniversary Edition (owner Bill Pigg), a 1956 black Ford F100 (owner Ken Stewart) and a 1965 yellow Chevrolet Chevelle (owner David Walters).
After looking over the antique cars, residents sat under the shade of the portico enjoying their refreshments and listening to music. They were able to socialize in a safe and comfortable environment, right outside their home.
Lakeshore Manor at Lake Jackson is a senior living community with active seniors in mind. They can live in a homelike setting throughout their aging process. Lakeshore Manor has independent and assisted living. Their sister residence, The Manor at Lake Jackson, focuses on assisted living and memory care. Both residences are on US 27 in Sebring.