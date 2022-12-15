SEBRING — The ritual of lighting a candle in memory of a loved one is a long-standing ritual in many cultures. A lit candle promotes reflection and signifies remembrance. For many, lighting a candle in memory of a loved one helps ease the pain of their loss.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park hosted its 26th Annual Candlelight Service on Friday evening, Dec. 9. Hundreds of luminaries, placed around the gardens by staff members, lit the way to the chapel.
Guests and family members were greeted outside the chapel by Gina Smith, general manager, and her staff. Coffee, hot chocolate and cold beverages were offered along with a variety of homemade cookies.
“We have 450 luminaires around the gardens this year,” Smith said. “We add more each year and next year we’ll have 500. This is a special event near the holidays and we do it every year.
“Everyone gets an angel ornament with their loved one’s name on it. This event is for the entire community. You just need to call and ask to have an ornament made for your loved one.”
Victor Miller of Sebring, Kathy Bitterman of Englewood and Mike and Cheryl Banks of Lake Placid came in remembrance of their parents, Robert and Eleanor Miller.
Richard and Cathy Anderson of Sebring attended in honor of her parents, Laymon and Joie Mayne.
Larry Thompson, family service manager, welcomed everyone to the service.
“This passage I will read is from ‘Christmas Without You’. ‘This year I shall celebrate in memory of you and concentrate on the love we shared when you were here.’”
Words of Encouragement were presented by Chaplain Jim Baker.
“It’s an honor to be invited here again this year. Tears are OK; they are tears of healing. Our loved ones are waiting for us, after life here is over. With faith, beyond grief, there is hope.”
The names of loved ones remembered were read by Thompson. Families were invited to bring their angel ornament to hang on the chapel tree, which they could pick up later in the month or they could take them home that evening.
“You have all received your angels and I will read the names of those remembered. At that time, you and your family can place your ornament on the tree.”
Baker said a warm closing prayer to comfort those grieving or in remembrance. Guests then went outside to view the beautiful arrangement of luminaries, placed by groundkeepers Terry Godfrey, Christopher Gonzales and Christopher Bowden.
“This is very important for our families,” Smith said. “So many tell us that it helps them at the holidays to ease their grief.”