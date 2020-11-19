This year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was like no other, but when all was said and done, race fans left feeling pretty satisfied after seeing the type of racing action they have come to know and expect from Sebring International Raceway.
There were five races from other series on Friday, with the main race the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, which was part of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series. There were also two races from Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge by Yokohama.
A good-sized, enthusiastic crowd was on hand Saturday for the main event, which was won by the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Dpi. The season title in the DPi class went to the No. 7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi. The No. 10 Konica-Minolta Cadillac DPi finished second in the season standings, trailing the leaders by a single point, but did win the Michelin Endurance Cup.
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captured the LMP2 victory, making it a clean sweep, as the team also won the season title and the Michelin Endurance Cup.
Porsche GT Team finished their time in IMSA on a high note, as the No. 911 Porsche placed first in GTLM and the No. 912 Porsche finished second. The No. 3 Corvette Racing entry had already claimed the season title and the No. 24 BMW Team RLL entry won the Michelin Endurance Cup.
In GTD, the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche won the GTD class, but couldn’t quite catch-up to the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3, which held on to win the season title. The No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini won the Michelin Endurance Cup.
The fifth running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network will take place at Sebring International Raceway, Dec. 3-6. It’s an opportunity to see some of the finest vintage sportscars still racing, but also an opportunity to celebrate Sebring’s rich aviation history.
Among the cars entered will be David Porter’s Peugeot 908 HDi FAP, which took the checkered flag in the 2011 12 Hours of Sebring for Team Oreca Matmut in one of the great upsets in Sebring history.
Tickets for the event are available at www.hsrtickets.com. Single-day tickets start at just $20 and a four-day pass is only $65. Tickets for camping or RV parking are also available.
Tickets for the 2021 Super Sebring event, including the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts and the return of the World Endurance Championship, will go on sale Dec. 14 at sebringraceway.com.