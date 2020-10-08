While library resources should not take the place of professional medical care, you can use the libraries to learn more about cancer and how you can respond to it.
Learn about cancer treatment and prevention
The Highlands County libraries have many books about cancer from different doctors and medical professionals.
You can visit myhlc.org to search the library catalogue for books about cancer, or try one of these:
- “Radical: The Science, Culture, and History of Breast Cancer in America” by Kate Pickert
- “Breast Cancer Clear & Simple: All Your Questions Answered” from the experts at the American Cancer Society
- “Your Body in Balance: How Foods Cause Everything From Cramps and Infertility to Thyroid Problems and Cancer--and How to Get Your Life Back” by Neal D. Barnard, MD, FACC, with menus & recipes by Lindsay S. Nixon
- “The First Cell: And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last” by Azra Raza
- “Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How the Body Can Heal Itself” by William W. Li, MD
- “Undo It!: How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases” by Dean Ornish, MD, and Anne Ornish
- “Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health” by Dr. Ben Lynch
Online resources
You can also learn about cancer and general health through the libraries’ online resources.
Just go to myhlc.org and click the “Ebooks & Audiobooks” tab to get to Overdrive, or click the “Language & Learning” tab to get to Universal Class.
Overdrive has many ebooks and audiobooks available about cancer that you can check out using your library card, including several books by the American Cancer Society.
You can also take free online courses through Universal Class, including:
- “Health Education 101”
- “Lifetime Wellness 101
- “Emotional Healing 101”
- courses on medical terminology
- and more
Biographies
If you’re interested in the lives of cancer survivors, family members or those who have contributed to cancer research, the libraries also have many biographies available, including:
- “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Olivia Newton-John
- “The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After” by Julie Yip-Williams
- “The Neuroscientist Who Lost Her Mind: My Tale of Madness and Recovery” by Barbara K. Lipska with Elaine McArdle
- “Betty Ford: First Lady, Women’s Advocate, Survivor, Trailblazer” by Lisa McCubbin
- “The Best of Us: a Memoir” by Joyce Maynard
- “This Narrow Space: A Pediatric Oncologist, His Jewish, Muslim, and Christian Patients, and a Hospital in Jerusalem” by Elisha Waldman
- “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on my Life” Alex Trebek
- “Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir” by Tyler Feder
Current hours for the three Highlands County library branches are:
- Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., to come into the libraries
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., to use the curbside or walk-up services
For help placing holds or other questions, call your local library: Avon Park Public Library, 863-452-3803; Lake Placid Memorial Library, 863699-3705, or Sebring Public Library, 863-402-6716.