Have you ever considered starting a collection, but weren’t sure what to collect?
Or maybe you already have a collection and want to improve it.
The Highlands County public libraries have plenty of resources to help you out, whether you’re just getting started or you’ve been collecting for years.
Here are a few of the many books available:
- “A Guide Book of United States Coins” by R.S. Yeoman
- “Beginning Stamp Collecting” by Bill Olcheski
- “Stamp Collecting as a Hobby” by Burton Hobson
- “Collecting Books for Fun and Profit” by Arthur H. Minters
- “Collecting Rare Books for Pleasure and Profit” by Jack Matthews
- “Collecting Georgian Glass” by Ward Lloyd
- “Antique Silver and Silver Collecting” by John Culme and John G. Strang
- “Collecting Fossils: Hold Prehistory in the Palm of Your Hand” by Steve and Jane Parker
- “Collecting Indian Knives: Identification & Values” by Lar Hothem
And if you have a child or grandchild interested in starting a collection, consider checking out one of these kids’ books:
- “Let’s Go Rock Collecting” by Roma Gans
- “Cool Comics: Creating Fun and Fascinating Collections!” by Pam Price
- “The Kids’ Guide to Making Scrapbooks & Photo Albums!: How to Collect, Design, Assemble, Decorate” by Laura Check
If there’s something you’re curious about collecting and don’t see it mentioned here, you can visit myhlc.org and click “Access Library Catalog” to search for a book on that topic.
To request a book, click “Place Hold” and log in. Then, click “Confirm Hold.”
You can also call your local branch if you need help searching for books or placing holds: Avon Park Public Library, 863-452-3803; Lake Placid Memorial Library, 863-699-3705, or Sebring Public Library, 863-402-6716.
If you’re specifically interested in collecting antiques, you can take a free online course called “Buying and Selling Antiques and Collectibles” through Universal Class.
To take the course, go to myhlc.org, click on the “Language & Learning” tab and then click the black logo for Universal Class.
Sign in, and either search for the class or go to the course catalogue and look under “Crafts & Hobbies. Click the green “+ Join this Course” button and choose how you want to take the class.
If you need help signing up, call your local library.