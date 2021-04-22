After being inside more than normal this past year, it can be both exciting and intimidating to get back outdoors and active.
One way to help yourself get back into nature could be to start a new hobby, like collecting leaves, seashells, etc., bicycling, or photographing birds.
You can also keep a list or journal of each trail you hike or campground you visit to encourage yourself to try new things. A digital scrapbook or blog is also a great way to share what you’ve been doing with friends and family.
If you’re looking for fun ideas, visit your local branch of the Highlands County Public Libraries and check out a book on nature activities, including…
Biking- “The Complete Beginner’s Guide to Bicycling” by Richard B. Lyttle
- “Fat Tire Favorites. South Florida Off-Road Bicycling: Featuring Over 40 Ride Locations, Trail Maps, Photos, Contacts, Wildlife Descriptions and Local Mountain Biking History” by Rob DeGraaf
Outdoor photography- “Photographing Wildlife” by Pat Caulfield
- “The Magic of Digital Nature Photography” by Rob Sheppard
Camping- “Hammock Camping: The Complete Guide to Greater Comfort, Convenience, and Freedom” by Ed Speer
- “Florida: A Camping Guide” by Blair Howard
- “The Handmade Teardrop Trailer: Design & Build a Classic Tiny Camper From Scratch” by Matt Berger
- “The Parent’s Guide to Camping with Children” by Roger and Kimberley Woodson
- “The Outdoorsman’s Guide to Wilderness Camping: A Complete Manual for the Adventurous Camper, Including Plans for Tent Making and Camping in the Snow” by Douglas Durst
Hiking- “The Ultimate Hiker’s Gear Guide: Tools & Techniques to Hit the Trail” by Andrew Skurka
- “The Complete Guide to Hiking and Backpacking” edited by Andrew J. Carra
- “50 Hikes in Central Florida” by Sandra Friend & John Keatley
- “Hiking Central Florida: A Guide to 30 Great Walking and Hiking Adventures” by M. Timothy O’Keefe
And more.
With your library card, you can also use a library computer to search even more ideas. Current library hours are:
- Sunday and Monday: Closed
- Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: Curbside 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Open 1-5:30 p.m.
While you’re on the computer, visit myhlc.org, click “Language & Learning,” and then “Universal Class” to get access to courses like “Canoeing 101” and “Introduction to Gardening.”
But don’t stop there.
Once your planning is done, get outside and enjoy nature!