If you’re thinking about getting into a new hobby, you might imagine things like gardening, sewing, woodworking or coin collecting. But there are many more options to consider, like glasswork.
While something that specialized may seem intimidating, you can learn plenty about it with the help of your local library.
Whether you want to learn about the history of glasswork or you want to try it yourself, the libraries have resources. Try one of these books, or check the catalogue for even more options:
- “American Brilliant Cut Glass” by Bill and Louise Boggess
- “American Glass” by George S. and Helen McKearin
- “Creating Glass Beads: A New Workshop to Expand Your Beginner Skills and Develop Your Artistic Voice” by Jeri L. Warhaftig
- “Glass Craft: Designing, Forming, Decorating” by Kay Kinney
- “Warman’s Depression Glass: Field Guide” by Ellen T. Schroy
- “20th-Century Glass” by Judith Miller with Frankie Leibe and Mark Hill
- “Collecting Georgian Glass”
- “Introduction to Glass Fusing” by Petra Kaiser
- “The Glass Painting Book” by Jane Dunsterville
If you’re interested in buying or selling antique glass items, you can also take a free course called “Buying and Selling Antiques and Collectibles” on Universal Class using your library card. Just go to myhlc.org, click “Language & Learning,” click the Universal Class button, and then follow the instructions to either sign in or sign up.
You can take the course using your own device at home or on a library computer during open hours.
The library computers are also available for general browsing if you want to do even more research online.
Current hours for all three Highlands County branches are:
- Sunday and Monday: Close
- Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: curbside 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; open 1-5:30 p.m.