Have you ever wished that your home was decorated a little differently? Or maybe just wished for more seasonal options to mix up the feel of your decor?
Your home should be somewhere that you’re happy and comfortable, and somewhere that reflects the interests and passions of all the people that live there.
Whether you love decorating or are intimidated by it, the Highlands County Public Libraries have many resources available to help you make your house more of a home.
There are books that can teach you to make your own personalized decorations or to find unique items to buy.
You can search the online catalogue for a home decor or craft book based on ideas you already have in mind, or try one of these as a starting point:
- “Home Décor Sewing 101”
- “Vintage Vavoom: Romantic Decorating With One-of-a-Kind Finds”
- “Sew and Quilt Japanese Décor”
- “Rachel Ashwell’s Shabby Chic Treasure Hunting & Decorating Guide”
- “House Beautiful: Decorating With Books: Use Your Library to Enhance Your Decor”
- “Embellish Your Home”
- “Easy Does It: Creative Decor and so Much More!”
- “DIY Succulents: From Placecards to Wreaths, 35+ Ideas for Creative Projects With Succulents”
- “Flea Market Fabulous: Designing Gorgeous Rooms With Vintage Treasures”
If you want to learn online, you can also take free courses through Universal Class using your library card to log in. Just go to myhlc.org, click “Language & Learning,” and then click the Universal Class button.
Courses include:
- Interior Design 101
- Interior Decorating Made Easy
- How to Decorate a Room
- Feng Shui 101
Even if creative home decor is something you’ve struggled with in the past, the libraries are here to help you on your journey.
Remember, you won’t make any progress if you don’t take a first step. So check out some resources and have fun making your home a little more personal.