Many people are excited to eat out as restaurants begin slowly reopening.
But some are talking about how they began to enjoy cooking and baking at home as they tried new recipes during the last few months.
Whether you’re just getting started in the kitchen or you’ve been a pro for years, the library has many cooking, baking and dessert decorating resources to help you learn more and keep those delicious creations coming.
Books
If you own an Instant Pot, air fryer or other kitchen device and are looking for new recipes, the libraries have a variety of cookbooks to help, including:
- “Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Quick & Easy Recipes for Everyday Eating.”
- “Air Fryer Cookbook: 550 Easy and Delicious Air Fryer Recipes for Fast and Healthy Meals”
- “Air Fryer Cookbook for Two: Quick, Easy, and Healthy Air Fryer Recipes for You and Your Partner.”
- “Skinnytaste One and Done: 140 No-Fuss Dinners for Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, Sheet Pan, Air Fryer, Dutch Oven, and More.”
- “Martha Stewart’s Pressure Cooker: 100+ Recipes For Fast Flavor”
Diet-specific cookbooks are available as well, like “Keto Kitchen Air Fryer Cookbook: More Than 100 Healthy Fried Recipes for the Ketogenic Diet.”
There are also more traditional cookbooks.
If you enjoy baking, consider checking out a book on baking or dessert decorating. Some options are:
- “Cake Pops: Tips, Tricks, and Recipes for More Than 40 Irresistible Mini Treats”
- “The New Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day: The Discovery That Revolutionizes Home Baking”
- “All-in-One Guide to Cake Decorating: Over 100 Step-by-Step Cake Decorating Techniques and Recipes”
- “One Bowl Baking: Simple, From Scratch Recipes for Delicious Desserts”
And if you want to teach a child or grandchild to bake or cook, check out some of our juvenile baking books, including “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” and “American Girl Cooking.”
You can check books out on Fridays and Saturdays through the libraries’ curbside services.
Online resources
The libraries also have free online learning opportunities for you to use.
Universal Class, available at myhlc.org under the “Language & Learning” tab, is free to all patrons and offers courses including “Cooking and Baking 101,” “Spanish Cooking 101,” “Tex Mex Cooking 101” and “Italian Cooking 101.”
There are also courses called “Bartending and Mixology 101,” “All About Herbs,” “How to Can, Freeze, Dry and Preserve Food” and “Tea Parties 101.”
And if you prefer working with desserts, consider the courses “Pie Baking 101,” “How to Bake Cookies,” “Bread Baking 101” and “Cake Decorating 101.”
If you like written instructions but want to see them on a computer or tablet screen, you can check out cooking e-books from Overdrive. Just go to myhlc.org, click on “Ebooks & Audiobooks,” click the button for Overdrive and sign in by clicking on the blue button on the right side of the screen. Click on “Subjects,” scroll down to the nonfiction section and then click on “Cooking & Food” to see what options are available.
Make sure to check future issues of the newspaper for articles on other creative hobbies, including candle and soap making, photography and gardening.