Do you enjoy visiting the spa, but aren’t able to because of COVID-19 limits or because you don’t want to spend the extra money? If you’re interested in learning to make your own soaps, bath products, essential oil blends, candles and other spa products, a great place to start is your local library.
There are many books and online resources available to help you get started or improve your at-home spa craft skills.
Books
Whether you’ve never made soap or you’ve been a soapmaker for years and want some new ideas, the libraries have books for you, including:
- “Melt & Pour Soapmaking”
- “The Complete Soapmaker: Tips, Techniques & Recipes for Luxurious Handmade Soaps”
- “Handmade Soap Book: Easy Soapmaking With Natural Ingredients”
- “Beeswax Alchemy: How to Make Your Own Candles, Soap, Balms, Salves and Home Decor From the Hive”
Other spa-related craft books are also available. Some options are:
- “Botanical Beauty: 80 Essential Recipes for Natural Spa Products”
- “Face Creams, Hair Rinses, and Body Lotions: Recipes for Natural Beauty”
- “Bathe, Buff, and Beautify: DIY Crafts and Recipes for Natural Body Care”
- “Homemade Bath Bombs, Salts and Scrubs: 300 Natural Recipes for Luxurious Soaks”
- “101 Easy Homemade Products for Your Skin, Health & Home: A Nerdy Farm Wife’s All-natural DIY Projects Using Commonly Found Herbs, Flowers & Other Plants”
- “The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Essential Oils: The Complete Guide to the Use of Oils in Aromatherapy and Herbalism”
- “The Essential Oil Maker’s Handbook: Extracting, Distilling & Enjoying Plant Essences”
For more book ideas, you can search the libraries’ database through myhlc.org or call 863-402-6716 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to have a staff member help you find books on the subject you’re looking for.
Currently, you can visit any of the three libraries, Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to browse and check out items (some areas may be closed off).
You can also put items on hold through myhlc.org and pick them up on Fridays using the curbside or walk-up services.
Online Classes
If you prefer a more interactive learning method, consider taking a course on Universal Class.
There are over 500 courses available in a wide variety of subjects. You might want to try one of these or search for something else:
- “Candle Making 101”
- “Soap Making 101”
- “Aromatherapy 101”
- “Aromatherapy (Intermediate to Advanced)”
- “Therapeutic Bathing”
- “Natural Skin Care 101”
To use Universal Class, visit myhlc.org, click on “Language & Learning,” and then click the black rectangle that says “Universal Class.” Enter your library card number, name and email address and create a password.
Click on “Course Catalog” at the top of the page, then either search for a specific keyword, or click on the subject you want to learn about to browse the available classes.
You can also learn about other hobbies through Universal Class or by checking out books, e-books or audiobooks.
Keep checking future issues of the newspaper for ideas including writing, gardening and painting.