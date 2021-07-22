ORLANDO — This fall, Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” returns to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, unleashing some of the most nefarious names in horror to prey upon guests. Classic films that have influenced the horror genre will come to life in two of the event’s disturbingly-real haunted mazes – prepare for the return of the legendary Leatherface in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and the resurrection of one of Universal Pictures’ most iconic monsters – the Bride of Frankenstein – in “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.”
Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives
At its core, Halloween Horror Nights is an extension of the horror film legacy originated by Universal Pictures, and the event continues to honor its blockbuster history with a haunted maze highlighting one of the studio’s most sinister creatures – The Bride of Frankenstein. “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” picks up where the 1935 classic film “The Bride of Frankenstein” left off, thrusting guests into chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s Monster. Her unwavering quest to find eternal life will come at a cost, and guests will soon find themselves entwined in a frenzied battle in their daring attempt to escape. Click here for an electrifying preview of “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.”
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Inspired by the 1974 iconic slasher film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” the “Halloween Horror Nights” mazes will depict a harrowing and intense experience as guests try to outrun the maniacal Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw. Guests will embark on a killer journey through a series of familiar scenes from the film and eventually fall victim to a family of cannibals. From a dilapidated gas station to an eerie, old farmhouse, they will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner, soon discovering that nowhere is safe from the demented Leatherface. Click here for a sneak peek at “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
Plus, guests at Universal Orlando’s “Halloween Horror Nights” will face another pop culture and horror legend as they brave this year’s event. The destination previously revealed the first haunted house of the season featuring the ‘ghost with the most,’ “Beetlejuice,” based on Warner Bros. Pictures and Tim Burton’s Academy Award-winning horror-fantasy film.
Stay tuned as additional details about “Halloween Horror Nights” at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will be revealed soon.
The “Halloween Horror Nights” events begin on Friday, Sept. 3 in Orlando.