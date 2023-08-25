Approximately 70 members of the Spirit of Sebring Marching Band chanted, danced, played and performed on the field and in the bleachers in their new blue and white uniforms this past Friday night.
After 11 years of fundraising, the Sebring Band Booster Association raised $22,000 to purchase 100 new uniforms. Although there are only 70 students in the marching band, extra uniforms were ordered because the sizes of band members can change from year to year. “The old uniforms had holes, stains, rusty zippers and missing buttons,” said Rebecca Brake, president of the Sebring Band Booster Association.
Band members and their parents teemed with excitement as members dressed in their new uniforms, but parents also checked the weather forecast on their phones. Students anticipated performing in their new uniforms, yet they were also concerned about the likelihood of rain. For the last two years, it had rained for the first football game of the season, and the band was unable to attend. Band instruments, especially woodwinds, can become damaged in the rain.
“We are breaking the curse,” said Becka Kampman, vice president of the Sebring Band Booster Association. “This is the first time in three years that we will be at the first football game.” Band members marched over to Fireman’s Memorial Field under clear skies and played the fight song in their new uniforms as SHS Blue Streak football players burst through their banner and ran onto the field.
Students, parents, and administrators admired the striking new ensemble. “I think the new uniforms look absolutely beautiful,” Sebring High School Principal Kim Ervin said. “The band helps with the school spirit. I am so proud of how hard they worked with fundraising. We have wonderful Band Boosters, and I couldn’t be more proud of these updated uniforms.”
Band member Soleil Hernandez said, “These uniforms are a lot more comfortable than last year’s. We won’t die of a heat stroke in these.” The older uniforms were thicker and hotter, but the new uniforms are made of a moisture-wicking material, which is more breathable.
“I am so grateful for the people before us raising money for us to have these uniforms,” said Miley Vaughn, a band member and daughter of the band director.
Band Director Joshua Vaughn said, “The new uniforms look amazing. I could not be more pleased. They have been waiting for them for a very long time.” The new uniforms coincide with Vaughn’s first year at SHS. Previously, he had served as the band director for Lake Placid High School before transferring to Sebring.
Band parent Danille Pressly said, “The new uniforms are a big improvement from the past. They are more professional.”
Before the game started, announcer Michael Waldron reminded the crowd that Band Boosters had been raising money for over a decade and many of those who had raised money for the new uniforms never got to wear them because they had already graduated. The hard work of many previous band members and their parents laid the groundwork for purchasing new uniforms.
“It’s a legacy,” Brake said. “We become involved in the band because our kids are involved, but you become a part of something much bigger. You are making a difference for those children who are coming up behind them.”
Owen Lowe, former drum major and SHS graduate, designed the new uniforms, but he never got to wear them. “After it was announced that I was the drum major my freshman year, I talked to Mr. (Tony) Juliano [former band director], and asked how I could help. He said that it would take some weight off his shoulders if I would reach out to uniform companies so we could get new uniforms.”
Before contacting companies, Lowe created a new design for the uniforms, which he modeled after modern drum corps. Lowe provided his drawing to various companies when he corresponded with them.
Last year, the Band Boosters were able to order 100 pants, and this year they ordered 100 jackets and capes to complete the uniform. However, Lowe graduated in 2022 before his Blue Streak band uniform design became a reality.
Along with new uniforms, the marching band will also be incorporating dancing to create more eye-catching appeal. Students swayed, chanted, and performed synchronized moves in the bleachers to rev up the school spirit.
“They introduced more dancing this year,” Brake said. “It gives more of a visual performance seeing them moving in unison with each other.”
To raise the visual element to yet another level, the color guard will be getting new uniforms soon. These Sgt. Pepper uniforms will correspond with the band’s marching performance of “Beatle Mania,” which features arrangements of several number one Beatles hits, including “Magical Mystery Tour” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” As the football season progresses, the band will add more of the Beatles’ songs to their field performances.
“We want the band to look sharp all the time,” Brake said. To meet the need for band uniforms in the future, the Band Boosters plan to create a self-sustaining, revolving uniform fund. “Parents who can and are financially able will make a one-time uniform donation, and then their children will wear the uniform for four years. There will be scholarships available for those who cannot afford to make a donation.”
Now that the band has modern new uniforms and a plan to replace them, the Band Boosters will turn their attention to buying instruments and a new trailer for the band. “We have outgrown the current trailer, and everything on it keeps falling apart,” said Kim Benton, band parent.
Fundraising to meet other needs of the band will continue, but a self-funded uniform fund will enable future band members to create a new tradition of always looking sharp and modern in the bleachers and on the field.