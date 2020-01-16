Just seven days into this new year, rock music has lost a musical innovator, an inspiration and a wonderful human being. After a three-and-a-half year battle with brain cancer, at 67 years of age, the great Neil Peart has died.
Peart was the drummer and lyricist in the mega Canadian rock trio Rush for over 45 years. He was an icon to those who loved to rock and a force to be reckoned with.
Bandmates, guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee made this statement: “We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart’s name. Rest in peace, brother.”
Peart’s passing came as a complete shock to the rock world, most not even realizing the heroic skinsman even had the awful disease.
Former Police drummer Stuart Copeland, who was a friend of Peart, once said, “Neil is the most air-drummed to drummer of all time.”
No one could forget the rolls and fills in “Tom Sawyer” — likely the air-drumming Copeland was referring to. And after all these years, the drum solo in the live version of “Working Man” is still classic. Even when Peart’s drums were not at the forefront, his tight, maddening syncopation was the stuff of legends such as in the fan favorite instrumental, “YYZ.”
Peart was a drummer’s drummer, beloved by his peers; he won prizes in Modern Drummer’s annual reader’s poll 38 times, and was a formative influence on countless young players. “His power, precision, and composition was incomparable,” Dave Grohl (of Nirvana and Foo Fighters fame) said in a statement released Friday. “He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: We all learned from him,” as reported by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Peart joined Rush in 1974 shortly after the release of their self-titled debut album. His impact was immediate as the band began moving away from the standard blues-rock of the day and into deeper, more complex waters.
On the vastly underrated third album, “Caress Of Steel,” Peart’s signature-style drumming was already showing itself in the one minute flurry titled, “Didacts and Narpets.”
In 1976, Rush released their breakthrough record “2112.” The side-long sci-fi title track set the rock world on its ear and jettisoned Rush into a prolific four-plus decade career. The release remains a standard on many all-time greatest lists.
According to Rolling Stone Magazine, on Aug. 10, 1997, Peart’s 19-year-old daughter, Selena, died in a single-car accident on the long drive to her university in Toronto. Five months later, Selena’s mother — Peart’s common-law wife of 23 years, Jackie Taylor – was diagnosed with terminal cancer, quickly succumbing. Shattered, Peart told his bandmates to consider him retired, and embarked on a solitary motorcycle trip across the United States. He remarried in 2000, and found his way back to Rush by 2001.
In August of 2015 the band finished their final tour. Three years before, the band released their most current and quite possibly last album,”Clockwork Angels.” Peart had said he was done with touring. He questioned whether he was still physically capable of the demands of performing nightly and wanted to spend more time with his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.
Peart was widely considered one of the best drummers of all time. His influence is everywhere. We have lost a legend and he will be missed.
Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.