On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 dark clouds of loss and sadness dropped down low on the music world. A wizard of the six string, one who played in rare air, unplugged his instrument for the last time.
The mighty, the amazing, the virtuoso Jeff Beck had passed away.
“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.
For those who truly love it, music is an extraordinarily deep, passionate and vital part of our being. It is an exceptionally personal, as well as corporate, relationship. It is a vitamin for the soul.
We bond with the music that moves us. Those who create that music become part of our spiritual family. Like a faithful dog on a porch, we eagerly await each new work of art.
Although never greatly successful on a commercial level, Beck was held in the highest esteem by many who are living legends themselves. The man was considered not-of-this-world when he would play.
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi said, “Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player. There will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special and distinctively brilliant. He will be missed.”
Jazz great John McLaughlin described Beck as “the best guitarist alive.” Steve Vai, another fearless six-stringed great said, (he was) “unique in the most superlative use of the word.”
Noel Redding (Jimi Hendrix Experience) said he was his “personal favorite.” Queen’s Brian May said Beck “radically changed” his view of the guitar.
Born June 24, 1944, in Surrey, England, Beck is an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. First as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 then, in 2009, as a solo artist. He was awarded six Best Rock Instrumental Performance Grammys, one Best Pop Instrumental Performance award, and another Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.
In 2015 Rolling Stone placed Beck at No. 5 on its list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists.
One of the things that stood out about Beck was his approach to his instrument and his fearless imagination.
According to musicologist and historian Bob Gulla, Beck is credited with popularizing the use of audio feedback and distortion. One of Beck’s characteristic traits was his sense of pitch, particularly in exercising the whammy bar to create sounds ranging from “nose-diving bombs to subtle, perfectly pitched harmonic melodies”.
“I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible,” Beck said at his second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2009. “In fact, if I don’t break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I’m not doing my job properly.”
Guitar god in his own right, Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin said, “The six-stringed warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique was unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff, I will miss you along with your millions of fans.”
Art is not contingent on money or fame. Beck may not have been a known household quantity. But he was known, loved and revered by those who felt his vision, passion and imagination deep within their souls.
Music has suffered a major loss.