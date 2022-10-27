SEBRING — The Special Events team at Tanglewood is pleased to present a special performance of ‘Legends of Rockabilly’ on Sunday, Oct. 30. The show starts at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door of the Tanglewood Clubhouse with the event open to the public. The cost is $25 and the front gates of Tanglewood will be open for attendees.
“The show is based on the play ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ which was recently on stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre,” said Special Events Manager, Donna Scorse. “We are so excited to be working with HLT on this performance. The tech committee here is also excited to be participating with such a high energy team. It’s wonderful to have this level of local talent in our community. We are hoping this is the start of a continuing relationship with HLT.”
“Million Dollar Quartet” brought to life the unique opportunity where four of the finest talents ever came together by a twist of fate to create one of the greatest jam sessions ever.
“‘The Legends of Rockabilly’ is a collaboration between the performers of HLT and Tanglewood,” said director Laura Wade of HLT. “This collaboration began when organizers from Tanglewood saw ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ and were so excited that they wanted to book the group for a concert.”
The talented cast includes Johnny Cash (played by Chris Hayes), June Carter Cash (played by Laura Wade), Buddy Holly (played by Jordan Thomforde), Elvis (Tony Toler), Patsy Cline (played by Angie Saunders) and Carl Perkins (played by Aslan Smith).
The band consists of Buddy Serviss (drums), Matt Coltharp (lead guitar), Christie Hagen (piano) and Tony Jones (bass).
“Hopefully this collaboration will be a good advertisement for HLT to get more people to come to see our plays at HLT,” said Wade.
This special music and the well-known songs will bring back many good memories, so be sure to get your tickets for this fabulous performance. Some of those songs are ‘That’ll Be the Day’, ‘Crazy’ and ‘Jackson’.
Tanglewood’s Special Events also offers a whole lineup of great seasonal entertainment, open to the public, this season. Season tickets are $120 or $25 for each event at the door.
The lineup includes: OTA Chicago (Nov. 13), Hollywood Holidays Christmas Show (Dec. 4), Get Ready Motown (Jan. 8), Minute-by-Minute — Doobie Brothers (Jan. 22), Showcase (Jan. 25), Solitary Man – Neil Diamond (Feb. 5), Red Skelton show (Feb. 19), British Invasion – Beatles (March 5), Brand New Day – Sting and the Police (March 19), U.S. Stones – Rolling Stones (April 2) and True Rumors – Fleetwood Mac (April 23).
For more information, please email Donna Scorse at donna@updeveloper.com.