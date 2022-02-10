SEBRING — Friends and family members filled the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairground on Saturday, Feb. 5, to cheer on their favorite contestant at the annual Miss Highlands County competition, 2022. Nine lovely young ladies competed in the pageant.
The criteria included being between the ages of 17-20, never married, no criminal history and be of good moral standing. They must be a full-time resident and student in Highlands County, or an in-state college, with a GPA of at least a 2.0.
The evening began with the Presenting of Colors by the Sebring High School JROTC with the national anthem sung by Sarah Douglas from Okeechobee.
The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Highlands County’s Don Elwell.
The nine contestants were as follows: Alejandra Isabel (Florida Central Growers), Reagan Richards (Bargen Fruit), Jensen DeWitt (PWB: Pavers, Walls & Backyards), Taylor Leidel (Flourish Salon), Carley Moesching (Cowpoke’s Watering Hole), Ally Smith (Tassel & Thread), Emmy Bolin (Highlands Lakeside Theater and SOL Nails), Glarysvette Delgado (Mae Lee’s Deli & Catering) and Chastity Green (Parents, Angel & Dusty).
The contestants opened the festivities with a special on stage dance choreographed by Center Stage Dance Studio.
Elwell introduced the judges, score tabulators and visiting queens. Pageant judges were Abby Arnold, Debbie Fletcher and Betty Cortelli.
The visiting Queens included Harley Cross (Jr. Miss Desoto County), Caleigh Bennett (Miss Desoto County), Aubree Patton (Desoto County Watermelon Queen), Adrianna Mier (Miss Hardee County), Lauren Lower (Desoto County Watermelon Jubilee) and Macie Fann (Miss National American Miss Florida Pre-Teen).
The on-stage dress competitions were ‘Promo Wear’ and ‘Evening Gown’. There were also random questions and questions from the judges.
The contestants included Alejandra Isabel (one of triplets, enjoys culinary arts, wants to open her own business), Reagan Richards (enjoys raising and showing cattle, focus on agriculture), Jensen DeWitt (study broadcast journalism and make an impact on her community), Taylor Leidel (received many outstanding achievement awards, pursue a career in political science and law) and Carley Moesching (holds a 4.4 GPA, study biology and become an orthopedic surgeon).
Ally Smith (study biomedical science and sports medicine), Emily Bolin (volunteers at HLT and pursue elementary education), Glarysvette Delgado (pursue elementary education degree, loves working with kids) and Chastity Green (become dental hygienist and an international flight attendant so she can travel).
The Specialty Awards were: Miss Congeniality was Emily Bolin and Miss Photogenic was Glarysvette Delgado.
As the crowd sat at the edge of their seats, the “Top 3” were announced. They were Carley Moesching, Glarysvette Delgado and Taylor Leidel. Each of these young ladies had their own cheering section in the stands.
Again, random questions, drawn from a bowl, as well as specific questions, posed by the judges, were asked of the contestants.
Question: Do you feel that a college degree is important in today’s society?
Response: (#8 Delgado) I’m really glad I got this question. While a college degree is heavily valued, there are other professionals that do not require a degree that are also very important in today’s society.
Question: Would you encourage someone to participate in a pageant?
Response: (#5 Moesching) Yes, I would. The friendships you make are so valuable, you’ll remember them forever. There are so many parts of the pageant that you don’t see here tonight.
Question: What is the most valuable message you could tell a titleholder?
Response: (#4 Leidel) This is a great opportunity in Highlands County. You get to attend all different kind of events. Know who you are and remember where you came from and always give back.
Miss Highlands County 2021, Emilie Franklin, took her farewell walk on the runway with her father, while the judges reviewed their notes and scores were tabulated.
The queen and her court for 2022 were announced: second runner-up, Glarysvette Delgado; first runner-up, Carley Moesching, and Miss Teen Highlands County 2022, Taylor Leidel.
“I am so excited and so blessed,” Leidel said. “It’s a moment I’ve dreamed of that has come true!”