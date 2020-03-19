LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church hosted their annual “Saturday Night Hoedown and Chili Supper” on March 14. The hoedown was free to the public with chili being served at 5 p.m. and live bluegrass music from 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m.
This is the eighth year the church hosted the event, as a way to reach out and bond with the community.
“One of the things we like to do is there’s a lot of people here in the Leisure Lakes area, and we’d like to let them know that there are some things they can come to. It may not be coming to our Sunday morning church service, but on Saturday night just let the community come in and have some chili and enjoy some good music”, said Pastor Don Roberts.
Pastor Roberts has been serving the church for 19 years and loves welcoming everyone to their doors, “Our hope is that maybe someday if they’re looking for a church, they’ll come back on Sunday.”
With an event that normally brings in around 100 people, the crowd was fairly light due to all the concerns surrounding COVID-19, “With what’s going on right now, I’ll be happy if we have half that tonight, but at least we have it”.
There was a variety of delicious chili being served buffet style ranging from “Mild to Wild.”
Pastor Roberts enjoys his chili relatively mild, whereas the chairmen of his deacons thinks it couldn’t be hot enough, “If I got it that hot, I wouldn’t be preaching on Sunday,” laughed Pastor Roberts.
Everyone made their way into the chapel after having a bowl of chili and perhaps a piece of decadent chocolate pie, for some good ole’ fashion tap-toeing bluegrass music, orchestrated by Anthony Jones. Jones is the band director at Avon Park High school and has been performing for the annual hoedown for the past two years.
He’s conducted ensembles for The Heartland Pops and got involved in the bluegrass band in 2008, when the band (composed of teachers) needed a bass player. “Tonight’s a special night, because we’re doing a hoedown, so we’re playing a lot of gospel, bluegrass pickin’ and grinnin’ type of music. Some of it secular, some not secular” explained Jones.
Gary Dressel played guitar and the banjo; Steve Hurst on the fiddle; Anthony Jones on the bass and last minute player substitute Perrin Ivey on guitar and vocals. The band still doesn’t have an official name, but Steve Hurst jokingly announced themselves as “Gary and the Peacemakers.”
They played hymns such as “What a Friend We have in Jesus” originally written by Joseph M. Scriven and guitarist Perrin Ivey cleverly rewrote the lyrics to classic “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, but every song played that evening was in bluegrass style.
They welcomed any song request, as well as invited whoever wanted to sing to join them on the stage. The crowd happily sung with the band and clapped to the beat of the music.
Attendee Marcia Horne, who is part of the church’s congregation and helps lead worship during service, finds it important for the church to open up to the community, “I think that it’s important that we have things that other people can come to, doesn’t have to just be a church event. It’s like a lifestyle evangelism, you need to get out there and meet people and be friends.”
Those who went, went to show support and love (appropriately) during this time of hardship and isolation.