In 1992 Leisure Lakes residents Mr. and Mrs. Jim Leonard invited residents mooring their boats on the Stearns Canal and Lake Carrie in Lake Placid to decorate them with a Christmas theme. They all then met at the canal at Peachtree and Lake June Road which runs into to Lake June.
The parade traveled north through the canal ending with a trip around Lake Carrie.
Twenty-eight years later the tradition is being kept alive by Leisure Lakes residents Bill and Peggy Miller. Last Saturday at noon sharp the boats began their annual trek. Along the way lakeside residents came to their piers and admired the decorated boats. The boaters tossed Christmas candy bags to the delight of the crowd.
Rick and Karen Fountain served as impartial judges, a task they have enjoyed performing for many years.
The three best decorated boats won a trophy as well as bragging rights for the year.
Tony and Vicki DeRogatis won first place capturing 29 out of the 30 votes. Their pontoon had Santa, an elf, a snowman, an American flag and a Merry Christmas greeting on the side.
Last years winners, Jim and Karen Pierce, placed second this year. Their boat carried Santa Jim who shaved his beard, Karen as Mrs. Santa, and a decorated Christmas tree with wrapped presents underneath.
Third place honors went to Carlos and Patti Echegoyen. Their boat was decorated with a blown up Santa, garlands and ornaments.
The Leisure Lakes Civic Association is very active. Besides their annual boat parade they have a holiday golf cart parade with over 100 carts traveling the neighborhood spreading Christmas cheer