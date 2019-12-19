The Leisure Lakes Home Owners Civic Association held their annual Stearns Canal boat parade. The canal flows into Lake June. The parade was organized in 1992 by Mr. and Mrs. Jim Leonard. Last Saturday afternoon the decorated boats paraded through the Stearns Canal. Residents lined the waterway. Kids stood on the piers of Lake Carrie as the boaters dressed in holiday apparel, entered the lake from the canal to toss candy to the eager youngsters.
Leonard’s pontoon bearing a “Merry Christmas” sign took 3rd place. Second place went to Carlos Echegoyen who decked his boat with a Santa and a Snowman. But the pride trophy went to Jim Pierce whose craft had a fully decorated Christmas tree on the bow. The participants were awarded their bragging rights and a cookout at the Leisure Lakes Firehouse after the parade.
The judges were carefully selected. Well, not really. Craig Rodekurt said, “Parade organizer Bill Miller was driving by our house one day, spotted me, stopped and asked if I would be a judge. I said yes and then my wife Rita and I asked our friends Glenn & Nancy Johnson to join us.” It was all in good natured fun. The early morning rain disappeared. The sun came out and the boaters proudly showed off their decorating skills for the 27th year.