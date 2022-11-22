SEBRING — Early Saturday morning, it was cool and clear, a refreshing 57 degrees for some, shivering cold for others. Vendors of all types surrounded the outside of the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center and filled the inside of the building as well.
Plants, of course, were the stars of the show, as the theme was ‘Let it Grow!' Gardening suppliers and other vendors included jewelry, homemade items, holiday crafts, hand-woven baskets, wood items, tropical wine, dog treats, art work and much more.
Traci and Marc McCormick offered unique treats for dogs. “We have pumpkin coconut dog treats from our Barkworthy Bakery. They’re healthy and homemade.”
Fabric Crafts are Marilyn Manley’s specialty. “I have all types of crafts made from fabrics like doll clothes, aprons, microwave bowlies, pot holders and towels.”
The Montanez family, Adriana, son Javier and winemaker Milton, represented their business, Tropical Winery of Lake Placid. They showcased their wine, wine socks, jellies, hot sauce and gift boxes.
“We have wine tastings, offer craft beers, unique wines and so much more. Our wines are made with unique and exotic fruits, such as pineapple, guava, mango and lychee. We are also the only maker of avocado wine commercially.”
Robin Ostertag, with Robbin’s Nursery, was showing Cindy Ankney some plants. “This is red fountain grass,” explained Ostertag. There was a large assortment of plants to choose from.
Betty Fensley and Connie Nash proudly showed off their purchases. “We bought roses, impatients and hydrangeas. This is great!”
Pam Richards brought along her furry friend Maggie. “We’re taking a look around. I bought some handcrafted items from my neighbors here. We’re also looking at plants and just having some fun outside today.”
Jams, jellies and relish were the focus of Beja Williams’ table. Flavors such as carrot cake, Christmas mash and pineapple orange vodka were just a few of her selections. Samples were offered too.
Rockabilly the Clown had a table with some goodies for the kids. Sebring Angels Dog Rescue and a local cat rescue group had plenty of cute and cuddly animals available for adoption.
Out in the back of the agricultural center was where the main event was held, their fantastic annual plant sale. Plants of all sizes, shapes and colors graced the grounds with many people browsing and buying. Many came prepared with their own pull-carts which they filled up with plants to grace their own gardens.
Food trucks were available onsite for those who wanted to stay for the entire day and needed some lunch, a cold beverage or just a snack.
Inside the center were tables and tables of some lovely silent auction items. Raffle tickets were sold so people could take a chance on winning some nice prizes. Drawings were every hour throughout the day.
Local entertainers were on stage both inside the center and outside on the grounds.
Many people now make this an annual trip, some from as far away as Winter Haven, Mount Dora, Frostproof and Lakeland.
“This is definitely worth the trip from Lakeland,” said Mary White. “I love coming here and getting new plants every year for my garden. It looks better every year!”