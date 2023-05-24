Summer is fast approaching. That means summer reading programs will soon be starting at your local library! This year’s theme is “All Together Now.” There is a list of days and times at the end of this article for you to post on your refrigerator so you can include the library in your fun summer activities. You can also pick up a list at any of the Highlands County Libraries.

Many of you participated in summer reading programs as children and already know how much fun they can be. Some of you may be wondering what summer reading programs are and why your child should participate.

