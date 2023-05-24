Summer is fast approaching. That means summer reading programs will soon be starting at your local library! This year’s theme is “All Together Now.” There is a list of days and times at the end of this article for you to post on your refrigerator so you can include the library in your fun summer activities. You can also pick up a list at any of the Highlands County Libraries.
Many of you participated in summer reading programs as children and already know how much fun they can be. Some of you may be wondering what summer reading programs are and why your child should participate.
Summer reading programs have been around for more than 100 years and were created to encourage children to read during their summer break. In addition to reading, most libraries, like the Highlands County Libraries, include activities to encourage curiosity and creativity. Our libraries also give incentives for reading.
Over the years, studies have shown that there are many benefits to reading throughout the summer. Here are just a few:
● Helping to develop lifelong reading habits.
● Lessening the amount of reading loss that is typical over the summer.
● Helping to increase knowledge base.
● Helping to maintain reading skills such as fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
Another wonderful aspect of summer reading programs is that your child will be able to read books that they are interested in. It is always fun to read purely for pleasure.
If you need another exciting reason to come to your local Highlands County Public Libraries during the summer, why not come to visit the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office therapy dogs? The reading buddy therapy dog program will be visiting each of the libraries every week throughout the summer. This is a great time for children to come to the library and interact with our favorite therapy dogs. Your child(ren) may already be familiar with Stella, Trey, and Janie from reading buddy visits to area schools.
Here are the days and times of the summer reading programs and reading buddy visits for each library.
Avon Park — Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
Sebring — Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Lake Placid — Saturdays at 11 a.m.
Sebring — Tuesdays at 1 p.m., except July 4.
Avon Park — Wednesdays at 2 p.m.
Lake Placid — Thursdays at 10 a.m., except July 27.
View the Heartland Library Cooperative calendar at www.myhlc.org to see these and other events or call your local library. Better yet, sign up for the Highlands County Library Newsletter and get a calendar of activities in your email inbox monthly. You can also follow Highlands County Libraries on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ page.