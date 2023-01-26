Part of my job as the library assistant in the children’s area at Sebring Public Library is to help kids (and parents) find books. It’s pretty fun and rewarding but sometimes it can be like finding a needle in a haystack. There are thousands of books on the shelves but every once in a while a kiddo comes in who doesn’t know what they want. It seems like every book I show them just doesn’t tick the boxes.
Now, this is no problem ... I’m not criticizing. There are many reasons why a child might not be “excited” or enthusiastic about picking out a book. Maybe they have varied interests and can’t narrow it down to a certain topic. Maybe they have a hard time reading and it’s so frustrating that they don’t like it. Maybe all the books they’ve read don’t feature characters they can relate to. When I see a kiddo struggling to like books, I suggest graphic novels. Sometimes, I recommend them just because they’re fun!
A graphic novel is similar to a comic but it’s permanently bound like a regular book. In a graphic novel, you will see more pictures than text on the pages. There will often be speech bubbles indicating dialogue instead of quotation marks in this type of book. Reading graphic novels also helps to develop visual literacy- visual literacy is the ability to understand, create, and talk about images. Graphic novels can also build reading comprehension by giving visual cues which support the text.
Here are 15 of the most popular graphic novels from December through January:
1. “Invisible” by Christina Diaz Gonzalez
2. “Miss Quinces” by Kat Fajardo
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog vol.8: Out of the Blue” by Ian Flynn
4. “Sparks! Future Purrfect” by Ian Boothby
5. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations” by Dav Pilkey
6. “Mad About Meatloaf” by Maureen Fergus
7. “The Baby-sitters Club: Claudia and the New Girl” by Ann M. Martin
8. “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties” by Dav Pilkey
9. “Anne of West Philly: A Modern Graphic retelling of Anne of Green Gables” by Ivy Noelle Weir
10. “Wings of Fire: The Brightest Night” by Tui T. Sutherland
Graphic novels are a great way to appeal to reluctant readers. The titles mentioned above are available to borrow or request at any Heartland Library Cooperative branch. Let’s get our kiddos reading no matter what the books look like.
Literacy is the most important lesson that one can learn because when you know how to read you can learn to do anything!