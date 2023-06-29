Although most residents living around the Barn Owl Street area in Sebring, off Hammock Road, know the soft road is notorious for burying vehicles, one local youth still stays busy pulling drivers out of the loose sand.

Resident Mike Quinn, who lives on Condor Avenue which runs off Barn Owl Street, has witnessed their neighborhood hero Levi Stoner coming to the rescue several times for drivers who get stuck in the sand.

