Although most residents living around the Barn Owl Street area in Sebring, off Hammock Road, know the soft road is notorious for burying vehicles, one local youth still stays busy pulling drivers out of the loose sand.
Resident Mike Quinn, who lives on Condor Avenue which runs off Barn Owl Street, has witnessed their neighborhood hero Levi Stoner coming to the rescue several times for drivers who get stuck in the sand.
Quinn said that Stoner, 18, is a young man in his neighborhood who was known to “help anyone in need.” In May, Stoner helped a neighbor pull their truck out of the sand. Then at the first part of June, he recently pulled out a golf cart owned by an elderly gentleman.
“Levi just rescued someone else on Barn Owl,” Quinn wrote in an email message. “I called him when an elderly man from our neighborhood came to my house with his two dogs and told me his golf cart was stuck.”
Stoner was on his way to church with his mother Andrea Hollingsworth one Sunday morning when he immediately answered the call to help the man in need. Stoner put his life on hold for a brief moment to help a total stranger.
Stoner, a 2023 graduate of Sebring High School, played football for a year, but due to an injury, switched to kick boxing. He worked in restaurants, including the Caddy Shack in Sebring and the Sandhill Grill in Avon Park. He is currently working in underground construction laying piping.
Stoner, a very industrious young man with quite a history already, said his favorite subjects in school were history and science, “because I like knowing about things.” When asked about his hobbies or interests, he stated, “I had no spare time for any of that.” He did however, go on camping trips with his family and greatly enjoyed that. He also loves animals and said he has a “big old dog named Nikki.”
While he was a young teen, Stoner stated that he became a “certified cowboy” and worked on a ranch herding cattle. He rounded them up to go into the chute to get their vaccinations or any other medical procedures.
Stoner was quite modest about the things he has done in his young life helping people.
His mother, who works as a hospice caregiver, said, “From a young age, he has always had a job. He likes to work. He was always willing to help around the house with the dishes, floor sweeping and mopping or anything else.” Hollingsworth further added, “He is energetic, kind, loves animals and is always willing to help anyone.”
Stoner is very helpful with his family as well.
Hollingsworth said, “When his older sister was pregnant, she couldn’t do any heavy lifting or cleaning, so Levi pitched in and helped her. Now he helps her with her 3-year-old and a younger baby.”
Hollingsworth concluded by saying this about her son, “He has a really big heart and likes to fix people’s problems.”
Quinn stated that Stoner is very polite and well-mannered and further said, “I think Levi is a real credit to his parents.”
When asked about his hopes and dreams or plans for the future, Levi responded, “I would just like to live life to the fullest, to be a good human being.”
It is apparent that Stoner already is a good human being and a real credit to his parents and his local community.