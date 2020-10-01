Did you know that hundreds of books are challenged or banned each year because someone disagrees with their contents?
The Highlands County public libraries are joining libraries and book lovers around the world to celebrate the right to read during Banned Books Week, which will continue through Saturday.
Banned Books Week is an annual event to celebrate the first amendment rights to freedom of speech and the press. The celebration is also to teach people about the dangers of book censorship.
“At its heart, Banned Books Week is a celebration of the freedom to access ideas, a fundamental right that belongs to everyone and over which no one person or small group of people should hold sway,” says the Banned Books Week Coalition.
Why fight against banning books?
In the U.S. and around the world, schools, libraries and other groups have challenged or banned books for anything from containing religious and political themes to using terms that used to be common but are now considered offensive.
Some of the most frequently banned and challenged classic books include “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
A challenge is an “Attempt to remove or restrict materials or services based on content,” according to ala.org.
A ban is “Removal of materials or cancellation of services based on content.”
The Heartland Library Cooperative supports the Library Bill of Rights, which includes the following statements:
“I. Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, age, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.
“II. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed [forbidden] or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.”
By providing books and other resources from many backgrounds and viewpoints, libraries give citizens the freedom to make their own decisions and form their own ideas.
The cooperative endorses the Freedom to Read Statement, which includes the statement that “It is in the public interest for publishers and librarians to make available the widest diversity of views and expressions, including those that are unorthodox, unpopular, or considered dangerous by the majority.”
While there isn’t enough room for the Highlands County libraries to own every book ever published, they work to provide books by borrowing from and lending to other libraries in Florida.
Top 10 challenged books
According to bannedbooksweek.org, these are the top 10 challenged books of 2019.
1. “George” by Alex Gino
2. “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin
3. “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
4. “Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth
5. “Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack, illustrated by Stevie Lewis
6. “I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas
7. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
8. “Drama” written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
9. “Harry Potter” series by J. K. Rowling
10. “And Tango Makes Three” by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson illustrated by Henry Cole
Eight of the books on this list were challenged because of LGBTQIA+ content.
While some people disagree with the themes in these books, the Highlands County public libraries encourage citizens to stand up for their right to read without censorship from others.