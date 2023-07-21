Next time you are looking for something to do with your little one, check out one of Highlands County libraries’ weekly Storytime. Lake Placid Memorial Library hosts Storytime at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, Sebring Public Library hosts Storytime at 11 a.m. every Wednesday, and Avon Park Public Library hosts Storytime at 11 a.m. every Saturday.
Storytime is a fun, interactive program for both children and adults. There are stories to listen to, songs to sing, finger plays to engage in, and a craft or activity to do.
Before you come to Storytime, prepare your child by letting them know where you are going and what to expect. Let them know that there will be other children there and they will be listening to stories and singing songs. Modeling appropriate behavior is another way to help your child learn good story time behavior. So, go ahead mom and dad, listen to the stories, sing the songs, be involved with the finger plays, and help your child with the craft or activity.
If your child is young, they may not be able to stay focused for the entire Storytime. That is fine. Stay for the amount of time that your child stays engaged and then go enjoy the other services of the library.
Taking these steps will help you and your child’s Storytime experience be an enjoyable one.
Storytime has many benefits for you and your child. Information from citruslibraries.org/outsidethestacks and onemillionamericansforlibraries.com/everylibrary list some of the benefits:
• Develops pre-literacy skills.
• Encourages language acquisition.
• Provides socialization.
• Helps to develop phonological awareness.
• Encourages counting skills.
• Provides opportunities to pay attention to an adult who is not a parent.
• Allows practice sitting quietly while someone else is speaking.
• Provides an opportunity to see other children engaging in a story.
• Demonstrates how books work.
• School readiness.
• Allows the discovery of libraries as wonderful places full of fun things to do.
Here are some of the benefits for adults:
• Free family activity.
• Opportunity to learn new songs, rhymes, and hands-on activities.
• Provides examples of how to keep children engaged in a book using questions about the book and pictures.
• Chances to meet other parents in the community.
• Discover new authors.
The staff at the Highlands County Libraries hope to see you at a Storytime soon.
View the Heartland Library Cooperative calendar at myhlc.org to see these and other events or call your local library. Better yet, sign up for the Highlands County Library Newsletter and get a calendar of activities in your email inbox monthly. You can also follow Highlands County Libraries on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ page.