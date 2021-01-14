SEBRING — Beverly Marshall’s pencil drawing “Addiction” has been chosen for inclusion in the 10th Annual “All Women” Online Art Exhibition, from the LightSpaceTime Gallery. The gallery put out an open call worldwide for women artists to compete for a spot in this prestigious show. This exhibit features a diverse variety of artistic styles and media.
The exhibition opened on Jan. 5 and will run for the next month. The exhibit features female artists worldwide. The exhibition included awards for outstanding artwork for which Marshall’s piece, “Addiction” received a Special Recognition award.
The pencil drawing “Addiction” speaks of the devastating nature of the life of an addict. Marshall explained her drawing, “It’s about the battle, the battle that rages on, the good the evil, as hell watches from his comfortable seat, lashing out his evil spirit as the addict’s final moment of defeat. Another soul feeds the flames, as the pill bottle spills. It’s this nation’s epidemic.”
Marshall is a local artist in the county. She is well known for emotional pencil drawings that are now beginning to hit the world stage. She has recently won inclusions in five international art exhibitions from around the world since the beginning of December. Marshall is also a board member of the Highlands Art League where she has taught painting classes. She is also an active member of the Heartland Cultural Alliance and has taught drawing classes at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture.
To see the “All Women” Art Exhibition 2021 visit the Light Space Time Gallery at lightspacetime.art To see all the works that placed in the show look for category “All Women” Art Exhibition 2021 – Painting & Other Media”
Marshall invites the public to follow her on her Facebook page at facebook.com/BevyThe1st To contact her, email her at bevythefirst@gmail.com.