SEBRING — SuperSebring 2022 saw the return of live music over the four days of Race Week, along with other fan activities that Sebring is known for. The driver autographs, grid walk and open paddock also were available for the first time since 2019.
There was music for all tastes, including local bands, such as Covered in Black and Blackbird Anthem, along with Orlando’s Rocktown, North Port’s Stonekrow, Acceleration, featuring the driver of the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac DPi Tristan Nunez, along with nationally known acts, such as Chase Matthew and Roots & Boots featuring legendary country music stars Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye.
The driver autograph sessions are always popular with fans, as is the grid walk, which allowed fans the chance to get up close to the cars and drivers that were going to compete in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
While the fans were happy to be back in the paddock and on the grid before the race, it was a two-way street. The drivers missed the interaction with the fans and said it wasn’t the same for the past couple of years.
That especially holds true at Sebring, which is a favorite stop for the majority of IMSA drivers and quickly becoming a favorite for drivers competing in the World Endurance Championship.
“I love the fans,” said Meyer Shank Racing driver Tom Blomqvist. “There’s a great atmosphere in the paddock. It’s pretty wild out there. It’s cool to see everyone get behind the event and enjoy the race. As drivers, we really enjoy it when when the fans are having fun when they’re there and the atmosphere is there. There’s a vibe, you know, and that’s what makes racing so special.
“I remember a few years back it was it was a pretty cool event. And obviously racing into the night is always more spectacular.”