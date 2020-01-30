Alligood named to Troy University Chancellor’s List
TROY, ALABAMA — Kayla Alligood of Lake Placid has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Sinness named to Troy University Provost’s List
TROY, ALABAMA — Jade Sinness of Sebring, has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Alabama campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Farless named to South Georgia State College President’s List
DOUGLAS, GEORGIA — South Georgia State College announced its Fall 2019 Academic Honors, according to an announcement by Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs, Dr. Robert Page. Avon Park High School graduate Kristen E. Farless was announced as being on the President’s List, receiving a GPA of 4.0 or higher.
Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Valdosta State University is proud to announce its Fall 2019 Dean’s List. The following are from Highlands County: Daisy Avelar of Lake Placid and Kaytlynn Nobles of Avon Park.
Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean’s List. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.