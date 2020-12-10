SEBRING — David Powers has quietly and steadily become a creative force of nature. He is a multi-talented lover of art and the talents of those who create it.
Early on, the Texas-born Sebring resident made his mark as an artist in Los Angeles. Still painting and drawing, he is a published author, has a PhD in psychology, plays guitar, and majored in photography at South Florida State College in Avon Park.
He is now set to release his third short film titled “Her Ghost In The Fog.” The film will be making it’s premiere at The Orlando Independent Film Festival on Jan. 9, 2021.
“The movie is about an insomniac writer who falls in love with a ghost,” said Powers, who wrote and directed the film.
The film, starring Chase Shellee, Anthony Tyler, Casey Powers, Alexandria Pica, and Sarah Yarborough was shot entirely in Florida. The woodland scenes, where much of the movie takes place, were filmed in Highlands Hammock State Park.
Some may also recognize scenes shot in “Linda’s Bookstore,” which is located on Ridgewood Drive just off of the Circle.
“There are a couple of big scenes that were shot there,” Powers said. “They came out really well.
“(Linda’s) is one of these last ‘ma & pa’ kind of shops like that. It’s great to see it there. There’s almost something poetic about it.
“We approached her and said we wanted to shoot a scene here and she said, ‘oh this place is a mess.’ We said, ‘no, it’s great.’
“They say ‘write what you know.’ At the time I was going through insomnia so I just toyed with the idea of what this character could be going through because when you haven’t slept, the world starts to get a little strange to you.
“It seemed like the right ingredient for this writer who’s isolated in this house out in the woods. He gets really depressed. He gets on these sleeping pills and one morning when he’s driving down this country road he drives right past this (terrible) scene.
“Just moments before, another man, who was drinking early in the morning, is preoccupied with his booze. He accidently hits a woman who’s broken down on the side of the road and kills her. He panics, doesn’t know what to do. He drags her body into the woods and buries her in a shallow grave.
“So the film opens with the intersecting of these three lives on this one road. The main character, Elijah, drives right by the scene. He’s fooling with his pill bottle and doesn’t see anything. He comes home, gets his heart broken when he sees some flowers he thinks are from his ex. He calls her, she says ‘they’re not from me. Get over it.’
“That kinda sets the tone. Broken hearted, isolated writer, can’t sleep, in a weird state of mind. He takes these sleeping pills and he thinks he’s in a dream but he’s not. It’s almost like an astral projection that he has. He’s kind of tapping over into a different dimension.
“His spirit travels from his studio, into the woods and he finds this woman playing a violin. In fact it’s her violin that calls to him. It becomes like a siren, this melody that he picks up on subconsciously. So he goes to her and of course it’s the woman who was killed.
“In a nutshell, he starts falling in love and he keeps visiting her. That is kind of like the central theme of this. He’s a writer, he’s drifted off and he’s having this moment with a ghost.
“His internal battle is that he’s idealizing this mental projection of what love is. And I think that’s a bigger, more poignant message for everyone.
“Do you love someone? Do you really love them or do you love the idea of them? If you don’t love them, then did you ever really love them? It’s really interesting. You see a lot of people traveling down that road where they’re looking for the perfect spouse or the perfect person.
“I think our strength is our story and our characters. And the acting was really good.”
Although there are cash and prizes to be won at film festivals, Powers explains that the main goal isn’t to win a prize.
“Most of it is that you have a chance of getting your work picked up by someone bigger. There’s a lot of producers and people out there who love film but they don’t know how to use a camera, they don’t know anything about acting, they don’t want to be involved, they don’t want to direct. They just want to make great movies. These festivals are like a marketplace for these guys.”
Details concerning the festival are TBA. You may visit Powers’ YouTube channel, Lucid Windows Studios, for updates as they become available. You can also follow him on Facebook.
“People can see more of our films and work with cinematography via Lucid Windows Studios on YouTube. Not only do we create short films, but we also do music videos, commercials, and weddings. If interested in collaborating with us in the near future, people can reach us at LucidWindows@gmail.com.”