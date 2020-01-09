LAKE PLACID — Rev. Elizabeth Nelson came to St. Francis Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church in Lake Placid in 1998. She was the first women clergy person to become a pastor in the town.
“I was known as ‘That Woman,’ since no one had ever heard of a woman pastor,” said Nelson. “I remember shopping at Publix one morning. I was wearing my Roman Collar. A fellow shopper approached me and asked me if I was ‘THAT WOMAN.’ I smiled and said, ‘yes.’”
Twenty-one years later members of St. Francis expressed their love for Elizabeth’s gift as a preacher, counselor and administrator. Parish Senior Warden Tim Bax remembers her as “warm, friendly and welcoming, showing leadership through faith.”
Barbara McCarthy said, “She brought music to us.” Many more expressed how this warm loving women cheerfully brought the Good News of the Gospel to them and changed their lives.
On Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29, over 150 parishioners, family and friends gathered at the church on a hill to celebrate her service and say goodbye. There was a champagne toast, speeches, videos, music and song, testimonials, gifts, catered dinner, cake and her final celebration of Eucharist as rector. There were lots of tears.
Elizabeth, as she is affectionately known, is married to Joel Nelson. She met him after five years of being alone....match.com brought them together. Joel was a bit nervous about dating a priest. Six months to the date they first met they were married. They recently celebrated nine years of marriage. He attends her two Sunday liturgies and gets to hear her Sunday sermon twice. Joel is also deeply involved in the church serving as a reader, a flag bearer, member of the prayer team and the most well-known parish greeter at the morning coffee. Fellow parishioner Bob Dietrich who organized the thank you for Joel said, “He does so much quietly to benefit the parish.”
A week prior to Elizabeth’s party, a group of the men of the parish took her husband out for a lunch party at the Bass Pro Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant in Fort Myers. They all chipped in and bought him a Bass Pro Shoppe gift certificate, his favorite place to shop. It was a small way to thank Joel Nelson for his friendship and quiet service.
Rev. Elizabeth was raised as a Roman Catholic. She at one time thought of becoming a nun, as the priesthood was and is “males only” in the Catholic Church. Her husband at the time was Episcopal and she joined him at church. “It was really like going home again as the two church’s Eucharistic liturgy is almost identical,” said Nelson.
She made a Christian retreat called a Cursillo in 1981 and felt a “tug” toward the priesthood as the Episcopalian Church had just recently allowed women to study toward ordination as priests. The tug did not go away and in 1994 she heard a voice telling her to go to school, get a degree, a requirement for priesthood. She began her schooling, attending night school at the University of Rhode Island.
She then attended Virginia Theological Seminary and graduated in 1996. She was a conservative female and that turned out to be a problem in her East Coast liberal-leaning diocese. She was denied ordination. “God and I were on the outs for about six months,” tells Nelson.
God eventually took over and she received a call to St. Francis Assisi Church in Lake Placid. She was ordained a deacon Dec.1, 1998 and a priest on June 13, 1999. Now 21 years later, as only the third rector at St. Francis, she must leave because of a church rule that rectors are required to retire at 72.
Members of St. Francis Assisi Anglican Episcopal parish are mostly seniors, some made up of year rounders and a fair number snowbirds. Nelson humorously calls the younger parishioners in their 60’s, the Youth Group. However her ministry to the seasoned parishioners has been a great joy. She says, “they are studying for finals!” “In twenty-one years I have presided at 184 Celebrations of Life, and almost every one has been a celebration of joy, a sharing of stories and a time of coming together remembering why we’re on earth in the first place — to get back to God.”
During her ministry the parish has dedicated a new parish hall, added to the kitchen, added office space, stained glass windows, a library, a choir room, a youth room and a renovated sacristy. A two-roomed school house on the property was replaced with a resale store and has been voted the best Highlands County Thrift Store.
Besides accomplishing so many brick and mortar additions she is most proud of the parish and thrift store supporting community needs and involvement like Manna Ministries, New Testament Mission, Anchor House, San Paulo Mercy Mission in Brazil, Habitat for Humanity, Camp Wingmann, Community Lenten Services and hosting the Annual Thanksgiving Service.
In her retirement, she plans visits back East to see her children and grandchildren, travel with husband Joel to visit his mom in Wisconsin and a well-deserved bit of slowing down and smelling the roses. Her oldest grandchildren Ian and Erin then 5 and 3 brought up the gifts of bread and wine at her ordination. They now, at age 26 and 23 did the same at her last liturgy as rector Dec. 29.
The parish is in the midst of seeking a new rector. A visiting priest will celebrate the Sunday Eucharist until a new rector will be installed within the next six months. A survey of the church members indicated that their top five wishes are for a great preacher/homilist, a counselor, administrator/teacher and a hospitality leader.
He/she will have big shoes to fill as Rev. Elizabeth Nelson was much loved. What will she take away from those 21 years? “The times I saw tears of joy in the eyes of parishioners who have been touched by the Holy Spirit.”
The words of Jeremiah the Prophet, Chapter 29 verse 11 best expressed her goodbye. “I know what I am planning for you,” says the Lord. “I have plans to give you hope and a good future.”