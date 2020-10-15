SEBRING — In the midst of a tense political climate facing the nation, Reverend George Miller led a group of local residents in the first ever Rally for Support and Celebration of Diversity. Those in attendance were asked to dress in outfits that best expressed their identities and bring items to support the diversity of the community.
The group met on the Sebring Circle on Sunday afternoon and opened with some brief words by Miller. He described the march to the crowd as an “opportunity to begin a movement in Highlands County, in which we are able to say that we are not afraid.”
The group then marched around the Circle, before walking towards the Highlands County Government Center. During the march, cars were seen honking their horns in support of the crowd that had gathered.
“My main intention was out of anger and kind of wanting to respond,” Miller said about his participation in the rally. “Then, after thinking about it for 24 hours, I then started to realize that the real intention was about celebration and celebrating diversity and the fact that we can be diverse and unified at the same time.”
Miller was one of two guest speakers at the event and conveyed a strong message of unity to the crowd. He went on to call on the community to listen to one another in an effort to better dialogue among the community. Carnide Thermidor then followed with her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by J. Rosamond Johnson and James Weldon Johnson.
The crowd was also joined by 17th Congressional District Candidate Allen Ellison, who spoke about his hope for the future world that his daughters will live in. Ellison also encouraged everyone in the crowd to run for public office and to ignite the change they wanted to see.
“I am here in support of the community.” Ellison told the Highlands News-Sun. “I wanted to make sure that the community recognizes that there are leaders in the community that are concerned with the betterfication of the community as well as showing that people understand that there are leaders that actually care.”
The march comes days after the controversial posts made by Commissioner Arlene Tuck came to light. Many of these posts attacked the Black Lives Matter Movement and the LGBT community in a manner that many have branded as racism and hate speech. The controversy reached a boiling point at last week’s Board of County Commission meeting, where several community members demanded accountability for Tuck. The first term commissioner refused to apologize for the posts and denied any accusation of racism.