SEBRING — Stanley Epling II graduated from Sebring High School in 1985 and got married in December. He wanted to be able to support his wife and future family so, he decided to enlist in the United States Navy in 1986. Epling followed in his father’s footsteps.
“I went into the Navy because my whole family was Navy, my grandfather, uncles, father, were all Navy men. My brother decided to be the oddball and go Army,” he joked.
Epling said the Navy provided him with many different educational experiences for future success.
“I ended up going into the advanced electronics field,” he said. “I also was part of a flight deck crew on board the ship that I was on. So, it kind of gives you an advantage when you come out of the service.”
The USS Juneau (LPD10), the ship Epling was on was stationed in San Diego, Calif., but he said he wasn’t there much because he went on many six-month deployments. Fortunately, he was able to travel to Hong Kong, Korea, the Philippines, Hawaii.
“We did a four-month spec op where we went up and spied on the Russians,” he said. “We did that for a while and then we were part of the Alaskan oil spill (cleanup). Our ship was the one that they sent up there to put the people who were going onto the beach to clean up the rocks on the beaches. They actually stayed on board our ship.”
Epling explained his ship was nicknamed a gator freighter.
“The reason being is as we carried around 1,200 Marines and all of their equipment, whether it be trucks, tanks, boats, small boats, anything that they had. And then we had berthing compartments. The ship’s company was 350, and we would carry 1,200 Marines total. So, we basically were a taxi cab for Marines.”
After serving six years, Epling left the service to work with alarm systems but said it didn’t work out.
“I decided to go corrections and I work for the Department of Corrections. I have over 10 years behind the fence, and I have two years with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.”
Epling continues to serve his fellow veterans as a Veteran Service Specialist with the county.
“I feel better, more comfortable when I’m in a governmental-type job,” he said. “At least in the government, they tell you exactly what you’re doing, how you can do it and you know, kind of like being in the military and tell you when to get a lot of direction.”
Epling said the best part of being in the Navy was making his mother proud. The worst part of the experience was the Freedom Run to graduate boot camp. He stated that all young people should look into military service after high school graduation.
“I think every young person should do some time in the military” he said. “When you go into the military, you have a safety blanket, to learn what this world is about. They’re going to feed you they’re going to give you a place to sleep, they’re going to give you money. They’re going to teach you a trade.”
Epling’s only regret is not retiring from the Navy. He said people thank him for his service all the time.
“I always tell them, ‘Thank you for allowing me to serve, and the reason being is because you paid me to be a tourist for three years on board the ship,’” he said. “I got to go places in the world that a lot of the kids that I went to school with here who never left Highlands County will never see except in movies and stuff. It’s kind of neat, because I’ll be watching TV and go ‘Oh, I was there.’”