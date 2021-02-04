February is known for love, flowers, and romance amongst many other things. It can seem a bit daunting to try and enjoy the simple pleasure of life with so much happening in the world. And with COVID-19 still looming around, people are searching for connection and normalcy. While I can’t make life “normal” again, I can offer a way to find connection through these uncertain times. Join us for Love at the Library.
Love at the Library is an online book club brought to you by the Sebring Public Library through the vendor Baker & Taylor partnering with Sourcebooks. All Heartland Library Cooperative card holders are eligible to participate in this book club. If you’re unsure if you have a Heartland Library Cooperative card, call 863-402-6716 and staff will assist you.
The heartwarming stories that are a part of this particular book club are “Enjoy the View” by Sarah Morgenthaler and “Happy Singles Day” by Ann Marie Walker. In addition to these two titles, participants can enjoy a sneak peek of “The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes” by Xio Axelrod (only on Axis 360). For the whole month of February, patrons will have access to the e-books (available on Axis 360) and limited print copies of the titles will be available at your local branch.
What do you have to do in order to participate? Just read the books! We will have topics to discuss or share on the Heartland Library Cooperative Facebook page throughout the month of February. If you prefer to enjoy the books with your current book club or your friends and family, might I suggest reading the titles as a group and discussing them over one of the many video calling/conferencing platforms. For all of February, unlimited users can borrow the electronic titles.
Do you want to know the icing on top of this already tasty cake? On Wednesday, February 10, 2020 at 7:00 P.M., all registered participants will get a chance to join in on the LIVE, virtual author event featuring all three authors. Be sure to register as soon as possible! To register for the author event, visit the Heartland Library Cooperative Facebook page, or the Heartland Library Cooperative website (www.myhlc.org) and click on the Love at the Library post. Our Highlands Library System Manager will be reading along and attending the virtual event, as well.
Don’t have a library card, but want to participate? Just visit any of the Heartland Library Cooperative libraries and sign up for a library card. You will receive your card at sign up, and can instantly begin using Axis 360 for the e-book or look for the print copy in the library. Don’t worry, if there’s not a copy available at the moment, ask a friendly staff member to assist you in placing a hold.
If you enjoy book clubs and would like to see Highlands County libraries offer more programs like this, just let us know. We are looking forward to reading along with you!