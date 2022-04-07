Helen Hoang is the New York Times bestselling author of ”The Kiss Quotient” romance series. In 2016, she was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Autism is a developmental disorder that can cause social, behavioral and communication issues. Through her novels, Hoang is able to represent different aspects of living with autism and show that everyone is deserving of love.
Hoang’s first published novel, “The Kiss Quotient,” focuses on Stella, a young woman with Asperger’s syndrome (a form of autism) as she struggles to find a romantic connection. Stella is highly successful in her work life but can’t seem to figure out dating or sex. Determined to push through her intimacy issues, Stella hires an escort, Michael, to practice dating.
At first, Stella is anxious about her future. Because of her aversion to physical touch and noise sensitivity, she initially fears marriage and children are impossible for her. Through building a sexual and emotional relationship with Michael, Stella grows more confident in herself and begins to picture a brighter future. However, this isn’t a story of a woman being “completed” by a man. Stella is the one who initiates their arrangement, taking control of her life and advocating for herself.
The media often portrays the autistic as “childlike” and incapable of caring for themselves. In reality, autism spectrum disorder is a wide varying scale. Those with moderate to high functioning autism can live empowering and independent lives. Hoang’s books demonstrate that sex and love are as necessary for those on the spectrum as other people.
Hoang’s second novel, “The Bride Test,” centers on Khai who faces stigma about his seeming lack of emotions. When Khai is a teen, his best friend and cousin dies in a tragic accident. At the funeral he doesn’t cry or conventionally express grief. Due to this, others question whether Khai even cared about his cousin at all, and he begins to think he isn’t deserving of love. Those on the spectrum are frequently called cold-hearted, emotionless and selfish. These statements can be very damaging to a person’s perception of themselves.
After spending his life avoiding relationships, Khai’s mother takes things into her own hands and picks out a bride, Esme, for him. As a poor single mom from Vietnam, Esme is desperate to improve her family’s life and is willing to give the relationship with Khai a shot. They face many obstacles together – the biggest being Khai’s certainty that he can never truly love someone – but in the end, they both find happiness.
Hoang’s third book “The Heart Principle,” is her most personal and emotional. She initially wrote the novel as a fun rom-com, but in between the release of “The Bride Test” and drafting “The Heart Principle,” Hoang experienced several life stressors. After the immense success of her first two novels, Hoang struggled with how to write a worthy sequel. She described the experience of writing as endless loops where she was constantly disappointed with her work and “had” to start over again and again. At the same time, Hoang and her siblings were caring for their mother who was dying of cancer. All the stress compounded and pushed her to mental collapse. Eventually, Hoang sought psychiatric and medical help.
Through Anna, the main character of “The Heart Principle,” Hoang was able to express what she’d been through. Anna is a talented violinist whose career boomed after a viral video. She is desperate to replicate the event but is so anxious about failure she can’t even finish playing a single song. Over and over, Anna starts to play music and can’t complete anything. This is a direct parallel to Hoang’s inability to finish writing. People might not understand why Hoang/Anna found success so demanding. We tend to associate joy with accomplishments; however, positive life changes can also be triggers for a mental health crisis.
Anna starts therapy to help with her anxiety and obsessive-compulsive tendencies, and discovers she is on the autism spectrum, a diagnosis that is both relieving and heavy. A diagnosis can be freeing in that it provides a community of people who understand you. After her diagnosis, Anna joins several online chat groups for autism. Sharing her struggles with others with no judgment gives her the ability to accept herself. On the other hand, being diagnosed labels a person and can open them up to criticism.
Anna’s family holds her to a high standard and expects her to act accordingly. When Anna reveals she is autistic, she is dismissed as dramatic and lazy. Her mother and sister see her inability to socialize and move past her struggles as her “not working hard enough.” Anna eventually must put herself first and focus on her mental wellbeing.
Helen Hoang’s books bring much-needed representation to autism, especially to autistic women. Men are three times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than women. Part of the reason women are underdiagnosed is that they are better at camouflaging or masking their symptoms. For example, they can force themselves to make eye contact. In “The Heart Principle,” Anna looks at the bridge of people’s noses to appear like she’s looking them in the eyes. Overall, “The Kiss Quotient” is an amazing series that gives invaluable insight into autism.
