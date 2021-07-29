LAKE PLACID — After a year off due to COVID, DeVane Park on the circle in Lake Placid was once again the spot to be at for the Caladium Car & Bike Show. With only around 40 cars pre-registered a week ago, much to the surprise of organizers, the cars and motorcycles just kept pulling up to the check-in tent on Saturday. In the end, spectators got to meander around the park and inspect 240 special vehicles.
While the Caladium Festival was going on just up the street, signs saying ‘Car Show’ attracted a huge crowd all day long as every type of classic, hot rod, or customized vehicle was on display. There were antiques, stock cars, Mustangs, Corvettes, and even homemade street rods – something for every car enthusiast.
Show organizer Bob Larson has been running this event for 18 years now. He knows just what to do to attract cars to the show. He keeps up on what’s going on statewide with the many car clubs and how to get the word out. It’s also his job to accumulate hundreds of door prizes from local businesses, plus purchase nearly 45 trophies for the first and second place winners in each category.
The Car & Bike Show comes under the direction of the Great Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. This year Alan Jay Automotive Network along with State Farm Insurance were the major sponsors.
One of the enticing features of the show was the 50/50 drawing. This year’s winning ticket was worth $331.
A huge ‘Best of Show’ award was added this year as well. The winners were Jeff and Mary Timonier of Hudson, Florida. Their 1955 green and cream Buick convertible was indeed magnificent. They purchased the car seven years ago in New Hampshire. It was in horrible condition so they rebuilt it from the frame up. Years ago this same car was the trademark in front of the Avalon Hotel on Miami Beach.
On hand again this year were Jim Lind and his son Richard. They provided music all day. Jim was the DJ for all the announcements, including the names of the winners in each category. Then, he read off the winning numbers for the door prizes and the 50/50 money. He goes by the name ‘Howling at the Moon’.
Larson wants to thank the many people who volunteered their time to make this show so successful. He is appreciative to all those who donated door prizes as well.